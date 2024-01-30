Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

New Japan envoy in China meets with national detained over spying

BEIJING

New Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi met Tuesday with a compatriot who has been detained in Beijing on suspicion of espionage for the first time since the envoy assumed duties last month, a Japanese government source said.

Kanasugi's move followed a meeting in November between his predecessor Hideo Tarumi and the man, a senior Astellas Pharma Inc employee. The latest meeting was believed to show the new ambassador's resolve to realize the early release of the citizen.

This was the 10th instance of consular access granted to the man, and an accompanying medical officer confirmed he had no health issues, according to the source.

Kanasugi told a press conference upon his arrival in Beijing in December that ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals is a "top priority" for him.

The businessman was detained in March last year, just before his scheduled return to Japan, and formally arrested in October on suspicion of spying activities.

The details of how the man, a former senior official of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China who is in his 50s, allegedly violated Chinese laws remain unknown.

At present, five Japanese nationals, including the Astellas official, are detained in China for alleged spying activities.

China has repeatedly said it will deal with the Japanese businessman's case "based on laws."

According to a Japanese business delegation that visited China last week, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told its members that Chinese nationals in Japan have "faced similar problems."

Wang pointed to the arrest last June of a Chinese researcher at Japan's national institute of industrial technology as well as the detention last December of a former Chinese worker of Japanese electronics maker Alps Alpine Co. for allegedly leaking data.

"As long as they comply with Chinese laws, Japanese nationals in China will not face danger," Wang said. The minister cautioned against "exaggerating" individual cases of Japanese nationals detained over espionage, saying it would hinder close cooperation between the two Asian neighbors, according to the delegation.

