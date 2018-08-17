Over 10 taken to hospital after liquid sprayed in Osaka pachinko parlor

More than 10 people were taken to hospitals Friday suffering from pain in the eyes and throat after an unknown liquid was sprayed at a pachinko parlor in Osaka, authorities said.
All those people taken to hospital remained conscious, according to rescue workers.
A man used a spray can to discharge the liquid after quarreling in the pachinko parlor in Nishinari Ward, police said. The man left the site.
One customer called police around 8:40 p.m. to raise the alarm.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
Hopefully those 10 will use the opportunity to break their gambling addiction.
oldman_13
Hope it's not another Aum Shinrikyo offshoot.