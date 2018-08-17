Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Over 10 taken to hospital after liquid sprayed in Osaka pachinko parlor

2 Comments
OSAKA

More than 10 people were taken to hospitals Friday suffering from pain in the eyes and throat after an unknown liquid was sprayed at a pachinko parlor in Osaka, authorities said.

All those people taken to hospital remained conscious, according to rescue workers.

A man used a spray can to discharge the liquid after quarreling in the pachinko parlor in Nishinari Ward, police said. The man left the site.

One customer called police around 8:40 p.m. to raise the alarm.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Hopefully those 10 will use the opportunity to break their gambling addiction.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hope it's not another Aum Shinrikyo offshoot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo