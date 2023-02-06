Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Philippines to send 2 robbery suspects to Japan on Tuesday

TOKYO

The Philippines on Tuesday plans to repatriate two of four Japanese detainees believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Japan, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.

Having been cleared of local charges, Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita, both 38, are set to be deported to Japan.

A decision on whether to dismiss local charges pending against the remaining two -- Yuki Watanabe, 38, considered a leader in the robberies, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45 -- will be made Tuesday morning, the judge in charge of the case said Monday.

The criminal lawsuits they are facing are unrelated to the robberies in Japan and have hampered the deportation process.

Japan has sought the transfer of all four Japanese suspects after police obtained arrest warrants on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in the country.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Monday dispatched around 15 investigators to Manila to facilitate the transfer.

The four suspects likely include the person or persons thought to have masterminded several robberies in Japan under the pseudonyms "Luffy" and "Kim" since last year.

They have also allegedly stolen more than 6 billion yen in scams targeting elderly people in Japan, according to police.

Last week they still considering to deport all four but not that fast.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/update4-manila-mulls-deporting-all-4-robbery-suspects-to-japan-at-once

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan is pressuring the Philippines to deport these men, as a group, suspected of crimes in the Philippines, for what reason? Would the Japanese government do the same if the shoe was on the other foot? I highly doubt it.

In effect, they are getting away with their alleged crimes there, by having the charges dismissed, for the potential of them being found guilty here.

Seems to me as if they have been tried and found guilty without even stepping into a court. Let them face the courts in the Philippines, if guilty, serve their sentence there, THEN ship them to Japan to face charges here.

THAT would be justice, as odds are pretty high, even with the seriousness's of their alleged crimes here, they are going to get a slap on the wrist compared to prison in the Philippines!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

