Ramen noodle shop owner fatally shot in Kobe

Police cordon off a ramen noodle shop in Kobe, where a man was found shot on the kitchen floor, on Saturday.

A man in his 50s, believed to be the owner of a ramen noodle shop in Kobe, was apparently fatally shot there on Saturday, said police.

A female worker of the shop found him lying on the floor in the kitchen, bleeding from mouth and nose, and called for an ambulance at around 11 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the police, a CT scan revealed what appears to be a bullet lodged in the man's head. Investigative sources said the man could be linked with a yakuza crime syndicate and a feud between rival gangs.

There were no customers in the ramen shop in Kobe's Nagata Ward at the time of the incident.

