Servers in U.S., Europe accessed from Coincheck intranet before hack

The intranet of Japanese digital money exchange Coincheck Inc repeatedly accessed servers in the United States and some European countries a few days before a massive hack in January, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The sources said there is a possibility that hackers overseas were operating the company's intranet after infecting it with malware to steal the "private key" -- the information necessary to send virtual currencies -- leading to the theft worth 58 billion yen ($542 million) in the cryptocurrency NEM.

The Metropolitan Police Department's cybercrime division analyzed Coincheck's access logs submitted by the company and found that the intranet was accessed from the servers overseas on Jan. 23 and 24, before the massive theft occurred on Jan 26.

While the company's intranet does not usually access outside servers, the police also confirmed in the logs it accessed those servers around that time, indicating a possibility that the intranet was infected with malware in the access from the servers and it subsequently sent the private key to the hackers.

The cybercrime division on Monday set up a special investigative team with around 100 officers, aiming to indentify the hackers, but the investigation will face difficulties if hackers used servers in several foreign countries.

Tokyo police also confirmed that a few Japanese nationals had converted some of the stolen NEM to other virtual currencies via the highly anonymous "dark web" and questioned a Japanese man who exchanged a small sum of NEM into Litecoin on a voluntary basis.

He was quoted by the police as saying he did it out of curiosity, and he seems to not be connected to the heist, the sources said.

More individuals and companies who lost their NEM currency held at Coincheck filed lawsuits Tuesday against the exchange, demanding the return of the digital money and compensation for being unable to make transactions after the heist came to light in January, their lawyers said.

The plaintiffs are 134 individuals and three entities who had about 260 million yen worth of virtual currencies at Coincheck. A different group of depositors has sued the exchange earlier in the month.

Coincheck has said it will pay 46 billion yen in compensation to stolen NEM holders, but it has not made clear when and how the money will be paid.

