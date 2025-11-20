Accused Abe assassin testifies in court for first time

The man standing trial for the 2022 assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke in court for the first time on Thursday, addressing his mother's involvement with the Unification Church and its impact on his perspective.

"My outlook on life and how I think radically changed," Tetsuya Yamagami said during the 10th hearing at the Nara District Court when asked how his life had shifted after his mother became a follower of the religious group. It was one of his first statements in court since the trial began in October.

The 45-year-old defendant also apologized for his actions, saying he was "terribly sorry for the inconvenience caused by this outcome" and that he "did not deserve" to have lived to his current age.

When asked about his mother, Yamagami said, "She isn't a bad person fundamentally. There were just things about the Unification Church that were hard for me to understand."

According to the defense counsel, Yamagami's mother donated a total of 100 million yen to the group after joining it. The sum included her husband's life insurance payout following his suicide, and she later declared bankruptcy.

"I think it wouldn't have been a problem if she hadn't donated such a large sum of money," Yamagami said of his mother's decision to join the church.

They argued that the defendant grew increasingly "vengeful" toward the church because of his situation, including his mother's actions and the suicide of his brother in 2015.

The brother was also resentful of his mother's large donations. Yamagami attempted suicide at age 24, reportedly hoping to leave his life insurance money to his siblings.

According to investigative sources, Yamagami claimed that he targeted Abe because Abe's grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who also served as prime minister, helped introduce the Unification Church to Japan.

