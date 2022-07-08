Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People pray after putting a bouquet of flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara, on Friday. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
crime

Abe's killing jolts Japan lawmakers, business leaders, voters

TOKYO

Politicians, business leaders and voters in Japan expressed shock and anger Friday over the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which Abe formerly led as president, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said violence is intolerable in any circumstances and they were outraged over the incident.

"It is an act of absolutely unforgivable political terrorism," Sanae Takaichi, head of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said before the former premier was pronounced dead.

Abe, shot by a gunman earlier in the day in Nara, western Japan, was rushed to a hospital and confirmed dead there, doctors from the hospital said.

"Shutting the freedom of speech by violence must not happen," Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, said during a stump speech in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Business circles were also jolted, as many corporate leaders had close ties with the former prime minister, known for his "Abenomics" policy package that called for bold monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, generous fiscal spending and deregulation.

"It is a serious challenge to Japan's democracy. It is unforgivable," Kengo Sakurada, chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives known as Keizai Doyukai, told reporters in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, where he was holding a summer seminar.

In Tokyo, some voters wondered about the impact on the House of Councillors' election on Sunday.

"I'm wondering whether the upper house election will proceed as planned," said a 64-year-old man from the capital's Nerima Ward.

Although the man said he was not an avid supporter of Abe, he said, "Harming someone just because of what he or she says is never good."

What will happen to Abenomics? Who will carry that in the future?

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/7/8/abenomics-abes-contentious-bid-to-fix-japans-ailing-economy

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"It is an act of absolutely unforgivable political terrorism," Sanae Takaichi, head of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said

I thought the word was that there was no political motive, that it was just a personal grudge. Which is it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"It is an act of absolutely unforgivable political terrorism," Sanae Takaichi, head of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said

@plasticmonkey: I thought the word was that there was no political motive, that it was just a personal grudge. Which is it?

I wonder whether police are crafting the action as a personal grudge to dissuade copycats who might see violence as a justifiable expression of their political dissatisfaction.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I wonder whether police are crafting the action as a personal grudge to dissuade copycats who might see violence as a justifiable expression of their political dissatisfaction.

That is possible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder whether police are crafting the action as a personal grudge to dissuade copycats who might see violence as a justifiable expression of their political dissatisfaction.

Probably. Incidentally, I hope that the defendant's rights are being protected, and that he has a lawyer present during any questioning. Judging by Japan's abysmal human rights record (with regards to it's legal system and rule of law) maybe the UN should monitor.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

