Singapore diplomat fined ¥300,000 for Tokyo bathhouse voyeurism

A Japanese summary court on Thursday fined a former counselor at the Singapore Embassy 300,000 yen after he secretly took images of a naked schoolboy at a public bath in Tokyo earlier this year.

Sim Siong Chye, a 55-year-old former counselor who had been asked by police to return for questioning after he left Japan, was fined for entering the bathhouse and violating the Tokyo government ordinance against public disturbances.

He had been referred to prosecutors earlier in the day for allegedly violating laws related to taking sexual images and the production of child pornography.

Sim has mostly admitted to the allegations and was quoted by police as saying he could not control his voyeuristic urges. He also said he reflected on his conduct and came to Japan to speak from the standpoint of a civilian, according to police and other sources.

It is rare for a diplomat to comply with a police request to come back to Japan for questioning over criminal allegations after returning to their country.

He is suspected of using his smartphone to capture images of the junior high school student in a bathhouse dressing room in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Feb 27 while he was serving as a counselor at the embassy, the police said.

A staff member at the bathhouse reported him to the police who asked him to undertake voluntary questioning but he rejected the request, despite admitting that he took the images. As a diplomat, he was immune to arrest while in Japan.

Police said what are believed to be non-consensual photos were found on the former counselor's smartphone. He also said he had secretly taken photos several times at multiple facilities, including the public bath.

Sim, currently an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore, returned home in mid-April after the tenure for his posting ended.

