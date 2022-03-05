Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

SMBC Nikko Securities workers nabbed for alleged stock manipulation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo prosecutors on Friday arrested four employees of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc in connection with alleged stock manipulation and searched the Tokyo headquarters of the major Japanese brokerage.

The four employees, including Trevor Hill, the 51-year-old head of the company's equity department, are suspected of trying to prevent a decrease in share prices for five individual stocks on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange through actions including placing buy orders from December 2019 to November 2020, investigative sources said.

It is rare for Tokyo prosecutors to raid a major Japanese securities company for market manipulation charges. SMBC Nikko declined to comment on the arrests.

The other three suspects are deputy equity chief Alexandre Avakiants, 44, Makoto Yamada, 44, and Shinichiro Okazaki, 56.

Prosecutors believe the four were involved in transactions called "block offerings," which are used when large shareholders sell a significant part of their stake in a company.

Securities houses often pick up such shares outside trading hours and invite interested investors to buy them.

According to the sources, the four denied the allegations during voluntary questioning, claiming the moves were legitimate trades and they had no intention to support the stock prices.

The crime of stock manipulation in violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or fines of up to 10 million yen ($87,160), or both.

With regard to the case, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan's securities watchdog, also raided the brokerage last year.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog