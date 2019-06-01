Suspect's motive for Kawasaki knife attack remains unclear

The motive of the assailant in a knife attack this week in Kawasaki that left two dead and a dozen others injured remains unclear even after police searched his home, investigative sources said Friday.
Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, who committed suicide at the scene, had left a notebook in the house where he was living with his uncle and aunt. But it gives no indication about why the attack occurred, the sources said.
The suspect repetitively wrote the Chinese character of sei or sho, meaning righteousness or real thing, in the notebook, the sources said.
Iwasaki's room, which he is said to have hardly left, has a TV and a game console but no internet connection, according to the sources. No computer or smartphone has been found.
Two magazines published more than a decade ago about serial murders that occurred overseas were also found during the search.
Based on testimony by a neighbor and analysis of security camera footage, the police believe Iwasaki left his home around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
He then used the Odakyu Line to go to the crime scene near Noborito Station where he began attacking a group of Caritas Elementary School students and parents waiting for a school bus around 7:40 a.m.
Iwasaki was seen walking along train tracks toward the location, putting on work gloves, and crouching at a nearby convenience store's parking lot holding his backpack.
The police believe it was there that Iwasaki observed the students and took out the two 30-centimeter-long knives which he used to kill Hanako Kuribayashi, an 11-year-old student, and Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama, the 39-year-old father of a student.
Iwasaki also injured 18 others, mostly schoolchildren. He later died of a self-inflicted wound to the neck.
The police earlier said the number of injured was 17, but on Friday said they have newly found that another girl had been slightly wounded.
The police are looking at past security camera footage to see if Iwasaki had been in the area previously to plan the killing.
The elementary school, which closed in the wake of the attack, said Friday it will reopen next Wednesday.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
PTownsend
RIP to the victims. Condolences to their families, friends and communities. Hopefully those injured can recover from this hideous event perpetrated by a sick individual.
Of course the investigators need to look for possible motives. By doing that they might be able to reduce the likelihood of similar occurrences.
My sense, however, is they'll not be able to find a 'motive' (i.e. motive used the way Agatha Christie and other writers wrapped up their mysteries).
US investigators tried to find a motive to explain why the individual in Las Vegas who used a bump stock and semi-automatic weapons to murder over 50 people and wounded more than 400 did what he did. But could not find one.
In many cases traditional psychology has come up short in trying to explain mass murders and other extreme actions. It's past time to stop explaining events like this and others from a 'free will' (a notion like 'soul' that for some reason persists) standpoint and try instead to better understand the inordinate complexity of human 'wiring'.
Regardless of findings, crimes like this need to be prosecuted - fully.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/03/philosophers-and-neuroscientists-join-forces-see-whether-science-can-solve-mystery-free
kurisupisu
Not much to go on is there?
The suspect is dead!
Yubaru
Not here, they want to find an excuse to make themselves feel better by finding a reason to blame for his actions, because Japanese dont murder people like this!
While that may sound harsh, I heard words to that effect uttered by a coworker the other day.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Motive? Maybe because he was:
a) a nut case
b) crazy
c) a loner
d) a douchebag
e) all of the above