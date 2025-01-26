 Japan Today
Police escort Yusuke Yaguchi from his home in Nagano on Sunday. Image: KYODO
crime

Suspect arrested in Nagano stabbing attack that left 1 dead

NAGANO

A 46-year-old male suspect in a random stabbing attack in Nagano that left a man dead and two others injured, was arrested Sunday, police said.

Yusuke Yaguchi was apprehended at his home three kilometers east of the crime scene in front of JR Nagano Station on suspicion of the attempted murder of a woman who sustained a minor injury in the attack on Wednesday night, the police said.

He has remained silent and the weapon used in the attack has yet to be found, according to the Nagano prefectural police.

In the attack, Hiroyoshi Maruyama, 49, died and another man was seriously injured. The suspect fled the scene near the station where the victims were waiting for a bus.

The police used surveillance camera footage to locate the suspect, who may have fled the scene on foot, investigative sources said.

I hope they got the right guy.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

