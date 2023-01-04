Suspect denies killing family of 3 in Saitama on Christmas Day

The suspect in the deaths of three family members last month at a residence in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, has denied killing them, police said Wednesday.
DNA from blood found on clothing confiscated from the home of the suspect, Jun Saito, 40, matches that of all three victims, police also said, adding they suspect it was worn by Saito at the time of the crime.
The suspect had been refusing to talk since his arrest on Dec 25 for the murder the same day of his neighbor William Bishop, a 69-year-old U.S. national.
"I did not do it. I have no recollection," he was quoted as saying recently. Bishop's wife Izumi Morita, 68, and their daughter Sophianna Megumi Morita, 32, were also found dead with blunt trauma injuries outside their Hanno residence.
Saito was sent to prosecutors on Dec 27 for allegedly killing Bishop by hitting him with a blunt object on Christmas morning. He is also under investigation for the deaths of Morita and Sophianna.
The family's home security camera caught a man who appeared to be the suspect attacking the victims.
Police also confiscated multiple blunt objects, including a hammer and a hatchet, from his home.
Although the three were found dead outside the house, traces of blood discovered inside the residence suggest they were also attacked indoors, police have said.
The suspect is being investigated over possibly harboring a grudge against the family.
There was a fire at the victims' home on the day of the alleged murder and the police suspect Saito tried to set the house on fire. The police found a partially burnt polyethylene tank with traces of kerosene at the house, investigative sources said.
According to the police, the couple made six reports of property damage between August and December 2021, but while Saito was suspected and arrested three times last year, he was not prosecuted in any of the cases.
The police quoted the couple as telling them they did not personally know Saito when he was arrested last January for allegedly damaging their vehicle.
A long-time resident of Japan, Bishop was a board member of Temple University Japan from 2010 to 2018, later becoming an emeritus member.© KYODO
3 Comments
Moonraker
Scary. You never know when you might have a nut with a grudge around.
Ronin Tsukebin
It seems from all the information I have seen, it is 100% certain that Mr. Saito is mentally imbalanced. I mean, his family left the house because of him to escape his abuse. Second, I can only conclude he singled out the victims because of the foreign car and/or the fact that a foreigner was living in his neighborhood. Why elise would he have singled them out?
Mental health is a serious issue. It wasn't addressed properly here for sure, ie, look the other way it might go away. I would not blame the family for seemingly abandoning him, but possibly if the police and prosecutors were more aggressive in prosecuting him for the multiple damages he did to the car this event never would have happened. Look, three people died and were viciously murdered in fact; they should still be alive today.
Japantime
We will have to wait to see the camera footage to be sure, but it seems like he will be found guilty
virusrex
Good to see the suspect is apparently not interested in getting any clemency on the trial, there will be less excuses not to give him life in prison.
Still remaining is the responsibility of the people that let him go even after arresting him 3 times.