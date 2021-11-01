Suspect in Tokyo train attack says he adores Batman villain Joker

A man arrested in a knife and arson attack that injured 17 people on a train in Tokyo on Halloween night has told investigators he adores Batman villain character, the Joker, police said Monday.
Kyota Hattori, 24, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday night, was also quoted as saying that he "wanted to kill people and be given the death penalty" and that he had been "thinking from around June of being sentenced to death."
Photos and videos posted on social media by eyewitnesses showed a man at the scene wearing a green shirt and purple suit in what appeared to be a Joker costume.
About two hours before the incident, Hattori visited Tokyo's Shibuya district, a hot spot for costumed partygoers to celebrate Halloween, the police said.
Hattori told the police he chose a limited express train bound for the city center that makes few stops because it is generally crowded with passengers. He expressed regret at failing to kill anyone in the attack, the police said.
Of the 17 injured people, a man in his 70s was in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by Hattori in the chest as the Keio Line train was moving around 8 p.m. The suspect also allegedly started a fire on the train using lighter fluid.
The other 16 victims aged between their teens to their 60s sustained minor injuries including smoke inhalation.
Hattori was also quoted as saying he had failed in work and had troubles in relationships with his friends.
The incident took place on a 10-car train bound for Shinjuku, a busy station in central Tokyo, from Hachioji in the west of the capital, causing panic among passengers who scrambled to escape through train windows.
The train made an emergency stop at Kokuryo Station in Chofu, western Tokyo, but its doors did not open immediately.
Its operator Keio Corp said the train did not stop at the right position and that staff decided not to open any doors to prevent passengers from falling through a gap between the train and the platform. The driver was unaware of what had happened on the train at that time, the company said.
Police found a knife, several plastic bottles which possibly contained lighter fluid and an aerosol can in a train car.
Following the incident, the transport ministry asked all the railway companies in Japan to strengthen vigilance to ensure safety.
A number of attacks on trains and station premises in the Tokyo area have occurred recently. A man stabbed and slashed 10 passengers in August on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in the capital's Setagaya Ward.
On Oct 15, two men were stabbed by a man at JR Ueno Station. In a separate incident, two people were injured in a Tokyo subway station in late August after a man sprayed sulfuric acid at the face of another man.
On Monday morning, commuters at Kokuryo Station expressed worries following the incident.
"I am terrified that I could get caught up in such an incident at any moment," a 58-year-old man said.
A 25-year-old woman en route to work said, "I was scared to get on the train. I usually listen to music with earphones while commuting, but I didn't today."© KYODO
Simian Lane
clearly has trouble separating fiction from reality, there’s nothing edgy, seductive or imaginative about stabbing innocent people on the Keio line.
R. T.
Typical Japanese response: train is is 50 cm away from the exact position. Keep doors closed and let people die cos it is shouganai.
Next typical Japanese countermeasure to prevent such attacks from happening again: ban selling all kitchen knives and all sharp kitchen utensils. (remember the reason why they don't put trash cans anywhere and force you to carry your garbage with you 2 hours on the train until you reach your home).
Mat
That's just horrifying.
Dee
Unfortunately, all the notoriety he is getting is going to inspire others.
koiwaicoffee
Media will keep showing the image of him smoking in the train, and that's a win for him.
As usual, there will be plenty of air time about halloween, the Joker and customs, but not a single second of analysis of what leads a person from childhood to this situation or why nobody ever in his life noticed anything troublesome about him.
Dee
Unfortunately, all the notoriety he is getting is going to inspire others with the same thoughts. Perhaps next time it will be Squid Game.
Fighto!
Please dont give this vermin any more oxygen through the media. Its what the scum craves.
He needs to be locked up forever, and hung if any of those poor victims die.
Ah_so
That would require rather more logistical financial planning.
Ah_so
But the only way to stop a bad guy with a knife is a good guy with a knife.
Jimizo
An unfortunate but good point.
I remember before the Internet politicians talked about the ‘oxygen of publicity’ and how we should starve terrorists and other filth of it. A reasonable argument.
I’m not sure we can do that to any meaningful degree anymore.
OssanAmerica
Where did you read that the perpetrator used a Kitchen knife?
ian
Let's hope this incident adds to his failures.
Hoping the man in critical condition and others injured survive and make full recovery
patkim
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@Smithinjapan
In response to your comment concerning the article about the Japanese terrorist dressed as the joker.
A boy such as yourself doesn't know his strengths or weaknesses because he is not yet a man.and obviously from your comments you are not likely to mature anytime soon.
When i lived in the USA i worked as a driver of public transportation and frequently was necessary for me to apprehended and disarm violent criminals and protect passengers.
So please refrain from making insulting comments at others expense whilst venting your own inadequacies and hiding behind your computer screen.
snowymountainhell
Agree with @Jimizo 5:38pm. While it would be better to focus attention on the victims and the crimes rather than validating someone’s delusional fantasy, media will continue to profit from this circus.
From the evening TV reports, the perpetrator just looks like some salaryman schlub in poorly coordinated attire and less of the maniacal & menacing threat he envisioned himself.
bob
another man-child obsessed with comic book characters meant for pre-teens.
Its another epidemic thats gone unchecked for years.
itsonlyrocknroll
This person will be looking forward to spending the rest of his days in an institution for the criminal insane, medicated up to the eyebrows.
In a dribbling vegetative state, unable to recognize the Joker if walked up to him stared him in the face stating….
“As you know, madness is like gravity…all it takes is a little push.”
serendipitous1
He should have just sentenced himself to death (i.e. killed himself) if he is that intent on dying. Guess he wants someone else to do that for him, too....
Ah_so
I wouldn't be glad to be trapped with a knife-wielding maniac. There may be other reasons why a train comes to a halt prior to a station - an accident, a fire etc. The driver must have manual override of automated systems.
itsonlyrocknroll
You don't seriously believe that this deranged lunatic is destined for some cozy tax payer sponsored health farm?
He is going to have his head rinsed, he won't recognize who is staring back at him when placed in front of a mirror.
17 victims, there families and the wider commuting public want action and answers.
mardarius
Not if we're talking about the face-slapping scene from ep 1 lol. Other than that, I can't imagine how any of that stuff could be recreated on a train
shogun36
and looks like you failed in this too, Hattori. What CAN you do? I mean besides piss people off?
I hope every single one of those passengers that were affected, get revenge on you somehow.
Hopefully the older gentlemen with complications survives this nonsense.
completely unnecessary and ver disgusting act.
cla68
When the Joker movie was released there were predictions that there would be copycat crimes committed by deranged fans of the character. I don’t believe this is the first.
Joeintokyo
I love how they have to keep calling this joker a "suspect."
kaimycahl
Instead of calling this guy a "JOKER" they should immediately name him a "CRIMINAL".
Oxycodin
This was done on a Halloween day. Sounds planned out to me. if any one is scared watch your back on the trains never let your hair down too many phone zombies not paying attention to there surrounds. As for Japan saying they all have some sort of martial art skills.. you must be regarding to the Chinese. Japanese has nothing to do with much martial arts other than Judo karate but the only mechanism for defense is to be on goard keep your head up instead of spaced out on your zombie phones. Do not panic and jackey chen jump the dudes rear end. human instict is to flee tell that to the US ARMY and Marines they will laugh.