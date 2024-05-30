Teachers given prison terms over 2017 Japan avalanche deaths

Two high school teachers and a retired colleague were given prison terms of two years each on Thursday over the deaths of seven students and a fellow teacher in an avalanche that struck during a mountaineering lesson north of Tokyo in 2017.

Considered an unusually heavy sentence for an educational setting, the three, who conducted the lesson, were convicted of professional negligence resulting in the eight deaths and injuries to five others in the town of Nasu in Tochigi Prefecture on March 27, 2017. Their defense team had sought an acquittal.

In handing down the ruling at the Utsunomiya District Court, Presiding Judge Toshifumi Takioka said the defendants -- Shuichi Inose, 57, Hisao Sugamata, 55, and 61-year-old Hironori Watanabe -- should have been more attuned to the risk of an avalanche, adding "It was a man-made disaster caused by a serious degree of carelessness."

"The danger of an avalanche could easily have been anticipated," the judge said, noting that at least 30 centimeters of fresh snow had piled up at the site on the day of the accident.

The defendants were not vigilant "and carried out the walking exercise in a sloppy and desultory" way, Takioka said. He said the prison terms are not suspended as there is no exceptional reason to consider in the defendants' favor.

According to the ruling, on the morning of March 27, 2017, the three defendants changed the content of the day's activities from climbing to a walking exercise due to the snowfall the previous night.

It went on to say that Sugamata and Watanabe, who were accompanying the students, did not give clear instructions on how to avoid hazards or share information on the radio.

Fifty-five students and teachers from Otawara High School and six other high schools in Tochigi Prefecture were taking part in the lesson when the avalanche, one of Japan's deadliest in decades, struck.

In the criminal trial that began in October 2022, prosecutors demanded a four-year prison sentence for the three, arguing they should have foreseen the possibility of an avalanche following 30 cm of fresh snow the previous day on an area prone to avalanches due to its steep slopes and sparse vegetation.

Their negligence was "serious," as they went ahead with the lesson without due diligence, prosecutors said.

The defendants' lawyers insisted it was impossible to predict an avalanche and argued the trio had carefully told each group where to conduct the lesson.

"I've had many sleepless nights, but the support of those around me has kept me going. I hope this ruling will lead to measures that prevent such incidents in the future," Akiko Takase said tearfully at a press conference following the ruling. The 57-year-old lost her 16-year-old son Atsuki in the accident.

Hirohisa Mori, a professor of sports law at Daito Bunka University, said that the heavy prison sentence likely took into account the seriousness of the negligence given the number of lives lost.

"Club activities and other educational settings have historically been treated as sanctuaries, meaning it was rare for teachers to be held criminally accountable. However, in recent years, cases where negligence has been evident have led to prosecutions and guilty verdicts," said Mori.

In June 2023, following a civil lawsuit, the district court ordered the Tochigi prefectural government and the prefecture's high school athletic federation to pay 290 million yen in damages to the families of five of the victims.

But it dismissed claims against the three defendants, citing the State Redress Law, which states damages claims against public servants should be shouldered by municipalities. The ruling has been finalized.

