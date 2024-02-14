Teen arrested over murder of parents in Kanagawa Prefecture

A 15-year-old high school student was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his father after the bodies of his parents were found in an apartment near Tokyo, police said.

The police, responding to a report from the father's workplace that he was unreachable, found the bodies on Tuesday evening inside the locked apartment in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, where the three resided.

The son is suspected of fatally stabbing his 52-year-old father with a knife there sometime between 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police. He has admitted to the allegation.

The police are also interrogating him over the death of his 50-year-old mother, who also had wounds, they said.

The son was not home when the police found the bodies. The police found him Wednesday elsewhere in the prefecture.

