crime

Teenager arrested after allegedly brandishing scissors on train in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly brandishing scissors on a train in Tokyo, causing panic among passengers who tried to flee the scene.

The boy did not directly harm anyone, an investigative source said, but three people were taken to the hospital after the train made a sudden stop on the JR Saikyo Line, which runs between Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture.

According to Tokyo police, the boy pointed a pair of scissors toward the neck of a young woman who was sitting nearby. He was restrained by other passengers.

Railway operator JR East said it received reports of injuries after multiple passengers fell when the train made a sudden stop. Witnesses then used emergency handles to manually open the doors, with about half of the roughly 1,000 passengers on the train fleeing onto the tracks.

Safety checks of the tracks were subsequently carried out, causing delays of up to 100 minutes on the Saikyo and Keihin-Tohoku lines and affecting about 95,000 passengers.

A 20-year-old university student, who was on the train that stopped, recalled, "Many passengers were in panic, running away to the train car where I was. It was very scary."

The police arrested the suspect at the scene, following an emergency call at around 4:20 p.m. The incident occurred between Jujo and Akabane stations in Tokyo.

100 minutes on the Saikyo and Keihin-Tohoku lines and affecting about 95,000 passengers.

All for only a scissors?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

All for only a scissors?

Scissors may be used innocuously — for example, to cut paper — but they can become a serious threat when pointed at the neck of a train passenger, as in this case.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

