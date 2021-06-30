Top court upholds death penalty for 'black widow' serial killer

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence given to a 74-year-old woman dubbed "black widow" for murdering her husband and two common-law partners with poison in western Japan between 2012 and 2013 to inherit money and escape debt.

The top court rejected an appeal by Chisako Kakehi in line with prosecutors' demands, saying her crime was premeditated and cruel, clearing the way for her death sentence to be finalized soon.

"Her motivation for financial gain leaves no room for leniency," Presiding Justice Yuko Miyazaki said.

Kakehi's lawyers had demanded earlier this month another psychiatric evaluation for her, claiming her dementia has gotten progressively worse, and she does not understand that she has been taking part in a criminal trial.

The justice said the defendant had strong intent to kill as she conducted the same kind of crimes four times in six years and that capital punishment is inevitable despite her old age, upholding the death sentence handed down by the Osaka High Court and the Kyoto District Court.

According to the latest ruling, Kakehi murdered her 75-year-old husband Isao Kakehi and common-law partners Masanori Honda, 71, and Minoru Hioki, 75, and tried to kill her acquaintance Toshiaki Suehiro by having them drink cyanide between 2007 and 2013.

Suehiro, from whom Kakehi borrowed about 40 million yen ($362,000), survived the 2007 attack but died in 2009 at the age of 79.

The killings in western Japan drew public attention, with the media portraying her as a woman who preyed on wealthy and elderly men.

Kakehi, who registered with a matchmaking service, married or was associated with more than 10 men and inherited about 1 billion yen, but she eventually fell into debt following her attempts to speculate in stock and futures trading.

