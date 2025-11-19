University of Tokyo doctor arrested over bribes from medical equipment maker

A University of Tokyo Hospital doctor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of receiving bribes from a medical equipment maker in exchange for choosing its devices for surgeries, police said.

Takehiro Matsubara, 53, who also serves as an associate professor at the university's medical school, is alleged to have received a total of some 700,000 yen in bribes in 2021 and 2023.

Doctors working for national university hospitals are deemed civil servants, and thereby prohibited from receiving such payments.

The police also arrested Takayuki Suzuki, 41, who previously headed a marketing office of Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc., for allegedly giving Matsubara slightly more than 300,000 yen in bribes in 2023.

As trauma care chief in orthopedics, Matsubara was in charge of picking medical devices for use in surgeries, according to the police. In return for preferential treatment for the company's devices, Suzuki allegedly paid bribes by disguising the money as corporate donations for medical research.

The university hospital solicits donations from corporations and individuals to support its doctors' research activities. Under the program, doctors receive about 85 percent of the money earmarked for them individually.

Matsubara allegedly spent the money received from Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing on consumer electronics, such as a personal computer.

A police official said the doctor is believed to have received a total of 3 million yen from five companies between 2016 and 2023 under the pretext of corporate donations, diverting roughly half the amount to electronics and other personal purchases.

Three people linked to the Tokyo-based company have been prosecuted over a separate bribery case involving doctors at a public hospital in Saku, Nagano Prefecture. Matsubara's case surfaced through investigation into the Nagano case, according to the police.

