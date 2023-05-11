Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Watches stolen in Tokyo Rolex store heist worth ¥250 mil

1 Comment
TOKYO

The damages from a heist of over 70 wristwatches from a Rolex specialty store in Tokyo's upscale Ginza shopping district earlier this week are believed to be around 250 million yen, investigative sources said Wednesday.

A Boston bag containing around 30 to 40 wristwatches has also been found inside a getaway vehicle used in the robbery, the sources said.

This adds to another 30 discovered in a black bag near the minivan, with investigators believing all stolen items have now been recovered.

The sources had earlier estimated the number of stolen watches at around 100.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested four teenage boys from Yokohama, near the minivan on the same day for allegedly trespassing in an apartment building in Tokyo's Minato Ward, with police investigating their possible involvement in the robbery at Quark Ginza 888 at around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Eyewitness footage shows three masked individuals carrying what appear to be crowbars, which they use to smash display cases before putting the luxury watches in black bags and fleeing in a waiting minivan.

They were all recovered so easily? This sound slike some sort of insurance scam.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

