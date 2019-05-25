Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

1 dead, 16 injured in vehicle pileup in Shiga; bus driver arrested

2 Comments
OTSU, Shiga

A woman was killed and 16 other people injured Friday after a bus carrying Chinese tourists collided with multiple vehicles on an expressway in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, local police said.

A woman in a van was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital, while a girl was in critical condition and two other girls were seriously injured. Two bus passengers, five children and six others also sustained light injuries.

The bus operated by World Cabin with 32 passengers from China aboard was traveling on the Meishin Expressway when it collided with a number of vehicles caught in traffic at around 4:20 p.m.

The bus driver, 52-year-old Takeshi Suzuki, was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury, the police said. He admitted that the bus caused the accident.

World Cabin, established in 2005, offers bus services for Chinese tourists, according to the company's website.

"We would like to apologize to those injured," Shuhei Mamiya, a manager of the bus operator said, adding the company is still gathering information.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

The 52-year old bus driver has been arrested.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another deadly accident in Shiga. Stay safe this weekend everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK