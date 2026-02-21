Cargo ship navigator arrested after deadly collision off Mie

The navigator of a cargo ship that collided with a fishing boat in central Japan and left two people dead was arrested Saturday for professional negligence, a local coast guard office said.

Hanon Sugimoto, 21, has admitted that she was at the helm of the 499-ton, 71-meter cargo vessel at the time of the collision on Friday afternoon, according to the coast guard office in Toba, Mie Prefecture.

She was alone on the bridge when the vessel with a crew of six, which was heading to the western city of Kurashiki without any cargo, hit the side of the 16-ton fishing boat that was anchored with 13 people aboard, it said.

An 84-year-old man and a 67-year-old man on the fishing boat, both from Matsusaka in Mie, drowned, while its captain and the 10 other passengers sustained injuries.

The captain of the cargo ship reported the collision to the coast guard at around 12:55 p.m.

The cargo vessel was headed to a port in Okayama Prefecture, with all six crew members, including one trainee, unharmed, the operator said.

"They were shivering and trying to warm themselves with blankets and hand warmers," a 66-year-old man said after seeing those who were rescued.

Editor: Story has been updated to report the arrest of the cargo ship navigator.

