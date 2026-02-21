 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Cargo ship navigator arrested after deadly collision off Mie

5 Comments
TSU, Mie

The navigator of a cargo ship that collided with a fishing boat in central Japan and left two people dead was arrested Saturday for professional negligence, a local coast guard office said.

Hanon Sugimoto, 21, has admitted that she was at the helm of the 499-ton, 71-meter cargo vessel at the time of the collision on Friday afternoon, according to the coast guard office in Toba, Mie Prefecture.

She was alone on the bridge when the vessel with a crew of six, which was heading to the western city of Kurashiki without any cargo, hit the side of the 16-ton fishing boat that was anchored with 13 people aboard, it said.

An 84-year-old man and a 67-year-old man on the fishing boat, both from Matsusaka in Mie, drowned, while its captain and the 10 other passengers sustained injuries.

The captain of the cargo ship reported the collision to the coast guard at around 12:55 p.m.

The cargo vessel was headed to a port in Okayama Prefecture, with all six crew members, including one trainee, unharmed, the operator said.

"They were shivering and trying to warm themselves with blankets and hand warmers," a 66-year-old man said after seeing those who were rescued.

Editor: Story has been updated to report the arrest of the cargo ship navigator.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

12:55PM? something fishy here . . .

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Open sea are so vast, why need to collide as if ocean is one small alley?

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

If the fishing boat was anchored (not moving), the cargo ship crew clearly failed to maintain a proper lookout.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The time of the collision indicates that it occurred at lunchtime; the 6 crew were possibly eating lunch with no-one on watch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The ship's navigator (21 years of age) has now been arrested. Why is a twenty-one-year old piloting a five-hundred tonne vessel?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog