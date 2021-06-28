2 children killed, 3 injured after being hit by truck driven by drunk man

Two elementary school boys were killed and three other pupils were seriously injured Monday when a truck driven by a drunk man crashed into them on a street in Chiba Prefecture, police said.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in Yachimata as the children were on their way home from school. Alcohol in excess of the legal limit was detected when Hiroshi Umezawa took a breathalyzer test, the police said.
Umezawa, 60, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury. He has admitted to the allegation, the police said.
They quoted Umezawa as saying he crashed into the group of four boys and a girl after hitting a utility pole when he suddenly swerved to the left.
Of the five, four were aged between 6 and 10, while information about the other child was not immediately available, according to the fire department.
Of the three injured, one was unconscious and the two others were severely injured.
The children were pupils of nearby Choyo Elementary School, according to the school, which checked their belongings at the scene.
Umezawa works for a Yachimata transport company, an affiliate of Nanbu Corp, a reinforcing bar processing company in Tokyo.
Tatsuhiro Chinen, president of Nanbu, apologized for the accident, telling reporters he is terribly sorry that Umezawa "caused the traffic accident by drunken driving, something that should never have happened."
Chinen said the transport company does not make it a custom to conduct alcohol tests for drivers, trusting them not to drink before or during work.
Umezawa has worked for the company since April 2005, and started work around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to Chinen.© KYODO
snowymountainhell
RIP for those lost, Condolences to their grieving families, friends, teachers and schoolmates. Wishing for a speedy recovery for the survivors.
snowymountainhell
Justice with the driver must be dealt quickly. The trucking company needs to pay full restitution to the families and full rehabilitation for their grossly neglectful supervision of their drivers.
Do the hustle
The Japanese police should do a lot more alcohol and drug testing of drivers. They only do blitzes at predictable times and places. All drivers know this and would never get caught drunk driving in the early afternoon. He will get severely penalized, but that is not going to help the the little kids he killed.
yokohamarides
Restrictions need to be placed on trucks like these. These things are deadly.
Limit the roads they can use, the time they can use them, and the speeds they can travel.
oldman_13
Tragic, rest in peace. He needs to be in prison for a very very long time.
Mat
Is there regular "dont drink and drive" commercials on tv in Japan, like there are in the UK? I dont watch Japanese television.
Drinking and driving in the UK was a big problem, then the government started throwing some money at the issue and generated constant messages about it, many quite graphic; the concept of it being a really bad thing is firmly lodged in the psyche of UK people; is it the same in Japan?
If not. That should be fixed.