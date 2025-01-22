3 people stabbed near Nagano Station; 1 dead

Police work at the scene of a multiple stabbing in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano on Wednesday night.

Three people were stabbed on Wednesday evening while waiting for a bus near a central Japan train station, a key transport hub for ski areas, leaving one man in his 40s dead, with the male suspect fleeing the scene, local authorities said.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 8 p.m. at JR Nagano Station. At least one victim said they were not acquainted with the attacker.

Another man in his 30s was stabbed in the back and appeared seriously injured. A woman was also injured after being attacked and falling, the authorities said.

The suspect, who is believed to be in possession of a bladed object, is of slim build, between 165 and 175 centimeters tall, and looked to be in his 40s, witnesses said.

The man escaped to the south from the station, they added. The incident took place in front of the station, where there is a bus terminal and restaurants.

© KYODO