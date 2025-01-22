 Japan Today
Police work at the scene of a multiple stabbing in front of JR Nagano Station in Nagano on Wednesday night. Image: KYODO
crime

3 people stabbed near Nagano Station; 1 dead

NAGANO

Three people were stabbed on Wednesday evening while waiting for a bus near a central Japan train station, a key transport hub for ski areas, leaving one man in his 40s dead, with the male suspect fleeing the scene, local authorities said.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 8 p.m. at JR Nagano Station. At least one victim said they were not acquainted with the attacker.

Another man in his 30s was stabbed in the back and appeared seriously injured. A woman was also injured after being attacked and falling, the authorities said.

The suspect, who is believed to be in possession of a bladed object, is of slim build, between 165 and 175 centimeters tall, and looked to be in his 40s, witnesses said.

The man escaped to the south from the station, they added. The incident took place in front of the station, where there is a bus terminal and restaurants.

1 Comment
I will bet anyone any amount that it was not a foreigner.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

One moment waiting for abus and the next dead?

Pretty horrific to say the least.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan is still a safe country?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Japan is still a safe country?

Yes, safer than most places. These murders happen daily in every major city in the US, for one.

Rest in Peace to the innocent man. I hope the woman makes a full recovery - and that this killer is brought down ASAP before he kills again. With CCTV everywhere, I think he'll be captured soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

