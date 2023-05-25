Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

1 woman, 2 policemen dead in stabbing, shooting in Nagano Prefecture

11 Comments
NAGANO

A woman and two male police officers died on Thursday in a stabbing and shooting incident involving a man in possession of a hunting rifle in Nagano Prefecture.

The man has holed up in a nearby building, according to the police. Another man is injured but his condition is unknown, because he is too close to the building where the suspect is located and has yet to be rescued.

The police initially received an emergency call at around 4:25 p.m. about a man chasing a woman and stabbing her in Nakano, about 30 kms north of Nagano City.

Two police officers who rushed to the scene were shot. Both officers and the woman were taken to hospital where they died later.

The suspect was last seen wearing camouflage clothing, a hat, sunglasses and a mask.

Residents have been advised not to leave home for non-urgent reasons, and children still at local elementary and junior high schools were told to shelter in place.

The scene of the incident is an area dotted with homes and rice fields. A local woman in her 30s said children playing outside immediately went back home after they were alerted about a man carrying a gun on the run.

11 Comments
Not a "hunting rifle" -- a shotgun. Death toll is now at 3 victims...

Get armed police outside those schools now

Send a SWAT team in and light that guy up.

Well, the guy can not escape, so it only ends one of two ways.

The safe Japan thing seems to diminish after a story like this one coupled with all the rest of this and last week.

This couldn’t be right, there’s no guns in Japan, ask any foreigner

Another Safe Japan idiot!!

Well, way much safer then USA, pal !!!

obladi

Well, the guy can not escape, so it only ends one of two ways.

Three ways:

Surrender

Suicide

Killed by police
A lot of pent up stress built up over the last few years.

We will now unfortunately see the side effects of those actions in many facets of life.

And of course the usual Japan vs xxxx comparison, which is totally irrelevant to this story

Every day something new: robberies in Ginza, shootings, assaults and many more but yet still some people try to deny the fact that Japan is not a safe place anymore.

I heard that this guy has a shotgun, still being on the run or barricading himself in the house. I hope they will catch him soon.

What Im more afraid of is that there MIGHT be FOLLOWERS of this behavior as with many other incidents in Japan. I would advice to take care of yourself and be on high alert for at least next 6 months.

