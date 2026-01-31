6 arrested over 58 million yen robbery of Japanese men in Hong Kong

Six people have been arrested over the robbery of about 58 million yen from two Japanese outside a currency exchange outlet in Hong Kong, local police said Saturday.

Hong Kong police said the suspects, comprising both men and women, include three Japanese nationals. Local media reported the incident, in which the victims were carrying about 190 million yen in total, occurred on Friday morning.

The robbery followed an incident at a parking lot at Tokyo's Haneda airport earlier Friday in which a man carrying a large amount of cash was attacked, but nothing was stolen, Tokyo police said. They are examining the possibility that he later fell victim to the robbery incident in Hong Kong.

The case in Hong Kong was reported after female staff at the shop in the Sheung Wan district contacted police, saying two men had taken the cash from the victims. Local police made arrests the same day, the media said.

The two victims sustained injuries, the police were quoted by the media as saying.

The Japanese Consulate General in Hong Kong said its nationals were victims of a crime but did not provide details. The two suspects reportedly snatched a backpack containing cash from the men just after they got out of a taxi and fled by car.

Local media said the two victims arrived in Hong Kong by plane from Japan on Friday morning. The suspects were believed to have been arrested later in the day at Hong Kong International Airport.

The area is lined with currency exchange shops. In the Sheung Wan district in December, employees of a Japanese company dealing in luxury goods were robbed of around 1 billion yen in cash while heading to exchange money.

Seventeen Hong Kong men and women have been arrested, but the cash has not been recovered.

