Shooter says he believed Abe promoted religious group that bankrupted his mother

The man who fatally shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told police that he initially planned to attack a leader of a religious group that he believed caused his mother to become bankrupt through donations, investigative sources said Saturday.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, also admitted that he intended to kill Abe, believing he had promoted the group in Japan, the sources said, without naming the group. The suspect had repeatedly visited locations where Abe had delivered campaign speeches ahead of Sunday's House of Councillors election.
Abe was pronounced dead Friday, around five hours after being shot from behind during a stump speech near a train station in the western prefecture of Nara. Yamagami was arrested at the scene where he was wielding a homemade gun.
Yamagami has denied he committed the crime because he was opposed to Abe's political beliefs, according to the police.
The police searched his home Friday, finding items that are believed to be explosives and homemade guns, they said.
Yamagami, now unemployed, was working at a manufacturer in the Kansai region from around the autumn of 2020, but he quit in May this year, according to a staffing agency employee. He was previously a member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force for about three years through August 2005.
On Saturday, a hearse carrying the body of Abe arrived at his home in Shibuya, Tokyo, from Nara. His wife Akie was in the hearse.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the home to express his condolences.
Abe died from blood loss, the police said, with an autopsy determining that there were two gunshot wounds, on his upper left arm and neck. There was another neck wound but it is unknown how that was caused, they said.
Kishida had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, with Biden expressing his condolences over the death of Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader.
Biden noted the "unwavering confidence in the strength of Japan's democracy" and the two leaders also discussed how Abe's legacy will live on as the two countries continue the important task of defending peace and democracy, according to the White House.
Kishida told reporters after the phone talks that he had conveyed to Biden Japan's willingness to "protect democracy without yielding to violence."© KYODO
15 Comments
blvtzpk
Hmm. “Religious group” not named. Hmm.
David Van Cleef
Unification Church (Moonies)
voiceofokinawa
Can a man murder a political leader, thinking the politician was responsible for the bankruptcy of his (the culprit's) mother?
Chibakun
Something to do with S Korea?
Reckless
I can only say this seems avoidable. When you look at the video of the attack there was ample warning by the first shot but literally no one had Abe-san's back.
u_s__reamer
The "Opium of the people" is a constant menace to the health of Japanese democracy. If you turn over the rock, you'll find a myriad of religious cults that those Japanese citizens who feel abandoned by the duplicitous LDP and live lives of quiet desperation without hope always turn to. Abe was simply the poster boy and therefore became a target for the angry, disaffected Yamagami.
EvilBuddha
Must be the Unification Church with which Abe was associated.
But for sure, going by the comments of folks on other articles, this will be used to point fingers at Soka Gakkai.
Those who don't know better will quickly come to the conclusion that since LDP and Komeito are in alliance, it must be the Soka Gakkai that is being referred to.
This has happened before. After the Aum Shinrikyo sarin subway attacks, there were numerous steps taken by the LDP to clip the wings of 'religious cults', and these steps were actually aimed at Soka Gakkai. This inspite of the fact that the antipathy of the Aum founder to Soka Gakkai and its leaders was well documented. That time, LDP was not in alliance with Komeito, and in fact the 2 sides had been feuding for several years.
The fact is that the alliance between LDP and Komeito is an alliance of convenience, and not an alliance of ideologies. There is mutual dislike between the LDPs conservative support base and the Soka Gakkai member base (who are more dovish and progressive).
Kobe White Bar Owner
One of the “elite security “ did raise a bulletproof briefcase the rest of them dropped a brick and the ball.
Yrral
Everybody in America,are asking about the Nippon Kaigi
garypen
I find it odd that Abe and his wife, whose scandals included their relationship with an anti-Korean Japanese nationalist school owner, would be involved in a Korean nationalist church/cult like Moon's Unification Church.
Yrral
You cannot delete the truth, American media,will do though investigation
Larr Flint
Disgusting excuse.
Antiquesaving
Why is the Japanese news avoiding saying what religious group.
Apparently a leader of that group was originally scheduled to also be with Abe, so I am sure the Japanese news organizations know the name but they are all tiptoeing around it.
Typical gutless wonders of Japanese journalism.
mountainpear
@garypen Because you have to find the origin of the moonies. Then you will know the answer.
Bungle
@Reckless
I timed the shots and there was at most three seconds between them. Now, if, and that's a big if, the men in black had been tracking the perp it may have been enough to put themselves between him and Abe. But they were not. Two of those three seconds were spent trying to find the cause of the commotion; in he final second one of the bodyguards thrust his briefcase in the way but it was too late. Had they another two to three seconds, I reckon they would have stopped the second shot.
Another thing to consider is Abe's training in avoiding threats. Had he been taught to instinctively hit the deck in response to sudden loud sounds, he would still be here.