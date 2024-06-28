Chinese woman who tried to save Japanese family in knife attack dies

A Chinese woman, who worked as an attendant on a Japanese school bus, has died after sustaining severe injuries earlier this week while trying to save a Japanese family in a knife attack at a bus stop in Suzhou near Shanghai, according to local authorities.

Hu Youping 54, a Suzhou resident, died in a hospital Wednesday, two days after being stabbed multiple times while attempting to restrain the assailant, who also injured a Japanese mother and her son, the city authorities and Chinese media said.

The municipality in Jiangsu Province, home to many Japanese nationals and production facilities, will posthumously honor Hu for heroism, the official Xinhua News Agency said, adding she helped the Japanese boy to escape. After stabbing Hu, the attacker was subdued by passersby and police, the report said.

The injuries of the Japanese woman in her 30s and her son of preschool age, who had been waiting for another child to return from the school at the time, are not life-threatening, according to Xinhua and an official of the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Friday told a regular press conference in Tokyo that she is "deeply saddened to learn" of Hu's death, while expressing her "deep gratitude and respect for the courageous act" by the Chinese woman.

The consulate general and Japan's embassy in Beijing flew their flags at half-mast Friday to mourn Hu. The embassy paid tribute to her "righteous act" in a post on Weibo, China's equivalent of the social media platform X.

Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi told reporters the same day the embassy will work with Chinese authorities and strive to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the Asian country.

"If she hadn't tried to hold back the assailant, there could have been more victims," Xinhua quoted an eyewitness as saying.

There was no indication that the suspect, a 52-year-old unemployed man who had recently moved to Suzhou, intentionally targeted Japanese nationals, the consulate general official said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning mourned Hu's "unfortunate passing" and said she demonstrated Chinese "kind-heartedness, bravery and everyday heroism."

On Tuesday, Mao called the knife attack an "isolated incident" that could happen in any country and pledged that Beijing will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of all foreign nationals in China.

Many Chinese social media users lauded Hu, calling her a "hero" and saying she "not only saved an innocent child, but also helped out a crisis in China-Japan friendship."

© KYODO