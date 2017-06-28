Court to retry case of 90-year-old woman convicted of 1979 murder in Kagoshima

The Kagoshima District Court decided Wednesday to retry the case of a 90-year-old woman who served a 10-year prison term over the murder of her brother-in-law in the southwestern Japan prefecture in 1979.

Ayako Haraguchi, who was released from prison 27 years ago, has consistently denied killing Kunio Nakamura, 42, despite confessions from three of her relatives who were also convicted in connection with the case.

The court also accepted a plea for a retrial of the case of Haraguchi's now-deceased former husband, one of the three.

The focal point in Haraguchi's third attempt to reopen the case was the credibility of the confessions made by the relatives, who were considered accomplices and were key to her being found guilty.

Presiding Judge Atsushi Tomita said in the decision that the confessions "are not credible as there is a doubt that they may have changed in line with the investigative authority's guidance."

The relatives said the victim was strangled with a towel, but Haraguchi's defense counsel submitted a new forensic report based on autopsy photos claiming that the victim's body showed no signs of suffocation.

The defense team also referred to expert opinion from a psychologist casting doubt on another relative's confession that Haraguchi had proposed the murder to her relatives.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, claimed that such traces could have disappeared due to decomposition of the body, while dismissing the psychologist's opinion as being inconsistent with other evidence and hard to prove.

Haraguchi was found guilty in 1980 by the district court and fought through to the Supreme Court, which ruled against her in 1981 based on the confessions by the three. She filed her first plea for a retrial in 1995 after being released from prison in 1990.

In 2002, the district court endorsed Haraguchi's appeal to reopen the case due to "doubts about the credibility of confessions as interrogators are suspected to have forced or guided the statements."

But the decision was overturned by the Miyazaki branch of the Fukuoka High Court in 2004. Her second plea for a retrial in 2010 was also dismissed eventually despite her defense counsel's claim that the three were mentally incompetent and their confessions were obtained by force.

According to the ruling upheld by the top court in 1981, Haraguchi, conspiring with the three, strangled Nakamura with a towel and abandoned his body in a cattle stable beside his home in October 1979.

The three relatives were Nakamura's two brothers and a nephew of his. The eldest brother was Haraguchi's husband at the time.

The three were sentenced to up to eight years in prison in 1980, and the ruling was finalized without appeal.

The eldest daughter of Haraguchi's former husband filed the appeal seeking to reopen his case.

