Ghosn used company money for private events: Nissan report

Nissan Motor Co said Thursday that former Chairman Carlos Ghosn used company funds for private events abroad, including a party held at the Palace of Versailles and paying for guests to attend the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
Nissan said in a corporate governance report submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange that its joint venture with Renault SA disbursed at least 3.9 million euros ($4.35 million) as "personal expenses of Mr Ghosn and unrelated to the (venture's) corporate purposes."
The report came after the former boss fled Japan to Lebanon while on bail late last month. The former chairman and CEO at Nissan and Renault has slammed the Japanese automaker for staging a coup to take him down and criticized its internal investigation as being biased.
The joint venture in the Netherlands, Renault-Nissan B.V., also paid for Ghosn's dinners at the Marmottan Museum in Paris, gifts purchased at luxury jewelry store Cartier and attorney fees for a law firm in Lebanon, a country where Nissan conducted little business, Nissan said.
Donations of around 2.37 million euros to 10 institutions, mostly in Lebanon made by the Dutch company RNBV in the name of Ghosn between 2009 and 2018 are "highly likely" to be "unrelated to RNBV's business," the report said.
Ghosn also used corporate aircraft for personal purposes and the cost of these flights was a minimum of 3.1 million euros, said the report, citing a joint investigation by Nissan and Renault.
Nissan's own probe, meanwhile, has found that Zi-A Capital B.V., its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, purchased residences in Rio de Janeiro and Beirut for Ghosn and covered renovation costs, with outlays totaling over $22 million.
The report also outlined misconduct committed by executives other than Ghosn, including excessive salary paid to Ghosn's successor as CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who resigned in September last year from the post.
The report found Saikawa received an excess of around 96.50 million yen ($877,000) before tax via stock appreciation rights, and six other executives were overpaid under the scheme by a total of 57.72 million yen. Nissan expects the amount to be repaid by March.
Nissan said it has decided that its representative executive officers cannot serve concurrently as executives or employees of Renault, partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp., their subsidiaries or affiliates.
The new rule is in line with a proposal made by a third-party panel set up to improve corporate governance, which said concentration of authority in one person, as had been in the case of Ghosn, could cause conflict of interest.
The Nissan report also said its board had decided to abolish the posts of adviser and consultant, which had been given to retired directors.
"None of these officers are involved in daily operations or the exercise of business judgment or attend management meetings," Nissan said in its Improvement Measures Status Report.
Nissan has decided to punish three people other than Ghosn and Greg Kelly, the former representative director who was arrested for allegedly conspiring with the former chairman, for their involvement in the financial misconduct, the company said without elaborating.
Nissan said the unnamed three had held department head or higher posts and are currently in positions that have a strong influence on the governance of the company.
The TSE has ordered Nissan to improve its internal controls after the carmaker corrected its security reports to restate the remuneration of Ghosn.
The TSE has said the company's misreporting violated bourse rules relating to information that could affect investor decisions.
Tokyo prosecutors charged Ghosn over the underreporting of his remuneration by billions of yen in Nissan's securities reports during the eight years through March 2018 and also for misusing company funds.© KYODO
goldnugget
This never ends! Nissan wasn't a company, it was a school and the teachers never got along with each other so they decided to tattle on each other. So pathetic.
K3PO
Nissan and/or Renault's audits should have identified these transactions back in 2009.
runner3
Did he think he was a politician?
otherworldly
The focus shouldn't be on Ghosn, It should be on ALL of Nissans financials.
Osaka_Doug
Japanese companies do this all the time!
The tax laws in Japan allow for "entertainment expenses" as long as it is related to company business. I received Sumo and baseball tickets from my boss and who do you think pays for all the golf club memberships in Japan?
Nissan should know this accounting
Yubaru
Probably took this long for Nissan to "create" the paperwork, otherwise why wasnt this report long ago?
Cricky
Too late Nissan, your own systems were either faulty or ignored, by many senior staff. Could it be there actually were no rule regarding this type of thing before now? Wouldn't Suprise me at all. Anyway the focus is more on the justice system now. Or lack there of, collusion between a company and the MOJ is more Alarming then a few million shuffled around between a multi billion dollar company and its billionaire saviour.
Disillusioned
So, from all the other Nissan executives who have abused their privileges, it is only Ghosn who was arrested? All the others have been dealt with internally by Nissan, just as Ghosn should have been from the outset of this fiasco. However, Ghosn is gone and will not be coming back. The Japanese prosecutors are scraping every bit of jam out of the jar, but they don't have any toast to put it on. Bwahahahaha!
Meiyouwenti
Greed is good. That’s what Ghosn thinks.
Aly Rustom
Ghosn used company money for private events:
You mean the company he singlehandly saved from bankruptcy and turned into a major success story? That company? Nissan probably wouldn't be in existence today if not for Carlos. smeh..
Exactly.
And can Nissan release the misappropriations by Saikawa as well so we can compare and contrast?
kurisupisu
In a previous picture post on JT,the inside of Ghosn’s garage could be seen and inside one of the vehicles was a Nissan.
And in one particular large dealer in Lebanon, Nissan car sales saw a 17% increase!
Obviously, Nissan PR staff cannot recognise success....
kurisupisu
That increase was in 2018 when Nissan car sales were falling in Japan...
MarkX
It just makes Nissan look even more petty releasing this information now! Why wasn't this presented right at the beginning when Ghosn was lured back to Japan? And I agree with other posters who stated, was it only Ghosn who did these things? Of course not! Every corporate executive does the same, but they only want to paint Ghosn as the bad guy!
Black Sabbath
Ha. My wife works as a comptroller for an American subsidiary of a mid-sized Japanese company here in the US. The amakudari good ol boys from Japan have a hell of a time with her, 'cause they always try to pull crap like this.