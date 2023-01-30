Japan asks Philippines to deport 4 detained robbery suspects

The Japanese government on Monday requested that the Philippines deport four suspects allegedly behind a string of robberies in Japan, who are now in detention in Manila, officials from the two countries said Monday.

Even before the request, Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday that his country aims to resolve the issue in time for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's visit to Japan by mid-February.

Among the four suspects, the suspected mastermind or masterminds, who go by "Luffy" and "Kim," are expected to be included. Japan has sought the transfer of the four after Japanese police obtained arrest warrants on suspicion of theft in connection with a scam targeting elderly people in Japan.

The four were among 36 members of a fraud group that Philippine immigration authorities detained in November 2019 and are believed to have played key roles. Arrest warrants have been issued for them for allegedly stealing cash cards.

According to Remulla, many of those detained are seeking to avoid deportation by having cases filed against them locally.

He said the government will investigate whether the cases have been concocted to prevent deportation, adding that the deportation process is "being expedited."

As Japan and the Philippines do not have an extradition treaty, local cases must first be cleared before deportation.

The Japanese government has asked the Philippines to consider dismissing the claims if any can be rejected.

Yuki Watanabe, the alleged ringleader and among the suspects, according to a Japanese investigative source, is believed to have remotely given instructions to those carrying out the break-ins via an encrypted messaging app from an immigration facility in Manila.

Watanabe, 38, is facing a separate charge in a Manila court for violating a law on violence against women and their children.

© KYODO