Japanese father, son face trafficking, child abuse charges in Manila

A Japanese man and his son face human trafficking and child abuse charges involving mistreatment of 13 compatriots on a small island of the southern Philippines, police said Wednesday.

They said Hajime Kawauchi, 61, and his son, Yuya, 34, have been detained since May 3, along with a Filipino woman, on suspicion of taking in the Japanese, aged 13 through 20, as students of their English and karate training center without having obtained necessary permits, and forcing them to perform tasks outside of the original purpose of their stay in the country.

"Upon verification by the Bureau of Immigration, it was found out that those students had no permit to study in the country. It was also found out that some of the kids were maltreated and subjected to forced labor," Chief Inspector Milgrace Driz, spokesman of the police in the region, told Kyodo News by phone.

Driz said the victims -- three females and 10 males -- were voluntarily sent by their parents, believing the English and martial arts lesson they paid for were legitimate. Some have been in the country for 15 months already, while the latest arrival was only on April 30.

She said the lessons were held in the beginning of their stay in the country, but gradually stopped. Eventually, they were digging the ground and carrying cement for building construction in the suspects' facility on Samal, an island-city located off the coast of major southern city of Davao.

Driz said the authorities first became aware of the problem after the Japanese suspects' Filipino staff reported to police that four of the 13 "students" went missing on May 1.

They were later accounted for, having gone to the Japanese consular office in Davao on May 2.

The authorities worked in coordination with the Japanese consulate to resolve the situation, rescuing the nine other "students."

Social welfare officers in the Davao area said 12 of the victims are being cared for locally, while one has already flown back to Japan.

The suspects, meanwhile, are being held at the police station in Samal Island.

© KYODO