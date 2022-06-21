Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe

A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.

Police stormed the premises at around 3:15 a.m. and took Koji Nagakubo into custody while rescuing the 22-year-old woman.

The two were inside a windowless, locking private accommodation of the cafe. Police said that officers had urged the man to surrender through such means as the door phone.

According to the police, the woman visited the private accommodation at around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Another employee called the police shortly after 10 p.m., reporting that she had not returned.

Other staff and customers in the facility got out safely.

