Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after taking woman hostage in Saitama internet cafe

1 Comment
SAITAMA

A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday after holing himself up in an internet cafe in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, with a female part-time worker as a hostage, police said.

Police stormed the premises at around 3:15 a.m. and took Koji Nagakubo into custody while rescuing the 22-year-old woman.

The two were inside a windowless, locking private accommodation of the cafe. Police said that officers had urged the man to surrender through such means as the door phone.

According to the police, the woman visited the private accommodation at around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Another employee called the police shortly after 10 p.m., reporting that she had not returned.

Other staff and customers in the facility got out safely.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Is this an annual occurrence?

17 June 2021, 40-year-old man takes woman in her 20s hostage at internet cafe in Saitama 

21 June 2022, 42-year-old man takes woman in her 20s hostage at internet cafe in Saitama

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog