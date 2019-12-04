Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal assault on girlfriend's 3-year-old son

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly causing injuries resulting in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in Tokyo in September.

Yuji Watanabe, 34, a live-in partner of the boy's mother, had said he found the boy floating face-down in the bathtub after a short period without supervision. But autopsy results showing no water in the boy's lungs seemed to contradict his account, prompting authorities to investigate whether the man subjected the child to violent abuse and tried to cover it up as a drowning accident.

Watanabe is suspected of causing Ryutaro Yamada's death on Sept. 29 from internal injuries sustained possibly the day before at a high-rise condominium in Toyosu where they had been living.

He denies the charges, telling the police, "I didn't do anything."

At around 1:25 p.m. on Sept 28, Watanabe called for emergency assistance saying he found the boy unresponsive in the bathtub. Ryutaro was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest before regaining vital signs, but was declared dead the following day.

Watanabe, who was on child rearing leave, had been living with his own son, the woman and the boy since spring. When the incident occurred, the woman was on a business trip abroad, leaving him and the two boys in the condominium, according to investigators.

No external injuries were found on Ryutaro's body, but the police said they will continue to investigate whether he had been subjected to routine abuse.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #57: Engrish Mistake Offers Restaurant Customers a Free Wife

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Unique Seasonal Cakes To Complete Your Christmas Feast

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 7-8

Savvy Tokyo