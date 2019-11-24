Osaka girl says she was fed only once per day during confinement

A 12-year-old girl who was missing for almost a week after arranging to meet with her alleged kidnapper has said that food and bathing were restricted during the time she was confined in his home, police said Sunday.

"It was around one meal per day and one bath every two days," the girl was quoted as saying by a police official. She had been missing since Nov. 17 and showed up Saturday at a police box in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, more than 400 kilometers from her home in Osaka.

The girl has told the police that she became acquainted with the suspect, Hitoshi Ito, on social media around Nov 10. and they decided to meet in a park in Osaka four or five days later.

The 35-year-old man, who was arrested Saturday, sent a message asking the elementary school sixth grader to come to his house in Oyama, according to the police. He has denied the allegations against him.

Ito also said in the message that another girl had been in his house for about six months and he wanted the girl from Osaka to be "a conversation partner" for her, according to the police.

When the girl appeared at the police box, 750 meters from the man's house, she was not wearing shoes. She told a police officer that she had "fled from a man's house" after "becoming scared" and there was another girl there.

Osaka prefectural police transferred Ito to its headquarters on Sunday afternoon.

He is suspected of abducting the girl from the park in Osaka on Nov 17 and confining her in his home despite knowing she was a minor.

The 12-year-old girl was last seen at her home that day and local police had mobilized around 360 personnel to look for her.

Police found the girl's smartphone, which was turned off and without a SIM card, during a search of Ito's home.

The elementary school girl told police that the man had taken away her phone and shoes, and she managed to escape while he and the other girl, whom investigative sources identified as a 15-year-old girl from Ibaraki Prefecture, were sleeping.

The 15-year-old girl's family had reported her missing to police in June, according to investigative sources.

Ibaraki prefectural police said Sunday that they had visited Ito's residence in July and questioned him on a voluntary basis, but could not confirm the presence of the junior high school girl at the time.

The girl, who has now been reunited with her family, was not believed to have been confined as she told the police that she "refrained from going out to avoid being found," according to an Ibaraki police official.

The elementary school girl was returned to Osaka on Sunday morning and reunited with her mother, 38, police said.

