Senior education ministry official arrested over bribery

Tokyo prosecutors on Wednesday arrested a high-ranking Japan education ministry official on a bribery charge, suspecting he granted a research subsidy to a medical school in exchange for admitting his child as a student.

Futoshi Sano, 58, the director general and former deputy vice minister, allegedly heeded a request in May 2017 by Tokyo Medical University, which asked to be named as a candidate for a ministry project in return for padding his child's entrance examination results.

The project dubbed "Private university research branding project" financially supports private universities in their featured research, such as by helping to build new facilities and purchase necessary equipment.

Tokyo Medical University sought to promote research on early detection of cancers and lifestyle-related diseases.

Out of 65 candidates, its research plan was selected in November 2017 for the funding, along with those of 26 other universities, and it received 35 million yen.

Although no money was involved, prosecutors determined that the deal in which Sano's child got into the university after receiving extra marks in its entrance exam constitutes bribery, investigative sources said.

Sano's child passed the exam in February, according to the special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

"I deeply regret that one of our staff was arrested. We will cooperate fully with the investigation," education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, adding he will take the appropriate steps to see that Sano is held accountable.

Tokyo Medical University issued a statement saying it was being questioned by the prosecutors and that it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Sano held prominent positions in the ministry after entering the former Science and Technology Agency in 1985. Deputy vice minister, the position he held when the university asked for the funding, has extensive authority over such matters as budgets and personnel affairs.

Since July 2017, Sano has been the director general of the Science and Technology Policy Bureau at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

According to one ministry source, Sano was seen as "the elite of the elite." Another source said, "He was making steady headway on the career ladder."

"He has the reputation of being clean, cool and collected. It's hard to imagine that he was involved in something like this," said a ministry official.

But another ministry staff said, "He was always keen to make his mark. His ambitious personality was quite obvious."

The prosecutors also arrested Koji Taniguchi, a 47-year-old company executive in Tokyo, for allegedly bringing Sano and the university together.

Taniguchi was an executive until February at a consulting firm mainly working with medical institutions.

Taniguchi was acquainted with both Sano and a Tokyo Medical University official believed to be involved in the case, according to investigative sources.

The prosecutors declined to comment on whether Sano and the school official have admitted to the charge.

The ministry has been hit by a string of scandals in recent years, some involving the long-standing practice, known as "amakudari," of securing post-retirement jobs for civil servants.

The case also comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is under pressure over cronyism allegations, with one involving the altering of state land documents by the Finance Ministry.

The revelation has also shocked university students. One senior student said, "It is unfair that someone can enter the university by using the influence of a parent."

Another senior student expressed concern over possible repercussions, such as the government withdrawing from other subsidized projects.

