Several crew of U.S. Navy ship in Japan suspected of drug trafficking

The U.S. Navy said Thursday it is investigating several crew members of the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan home-ported in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, over suspected involvement in drug use and drug trafficking.
"We take all reports of misconduct seriously, and are working with the appropriate Japanese law enforcement agencies," a Navy official said. The investigation is in the initial stage and it was not immediately clear what type of drug was used and the number of people involved.
The Ronald Reagan is believed to have departed from its base on Tuesday for a long-term patrolling mission.
In 2018, a U.S. Navy sailor assigned to the Ronald Reagan was referred to Japanese prosecutors for allegedly smuggling narcotic drugs by international mail.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
Surprised Surprised, American crimes travel well
OnTheTrail
Wonder if it was that deadly stuff manufactured in China or just the Devil's lettuce?
obladi
I needed a laugh. Thanks! Let's hope it wasn't the stuff that kills you.
Legrande
Not just a one off, US military have been involved in all types of organized criminal activity world-wide, including human trafficking i.e. Asian women to the US where they are forced to work in massage parlors.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Are these real drugs or things like Adderall or nasal decongestants?
Derek Grebe
What kind of drug?
Coke?
Fentanyl?
Meth?
Or weed, poppers etc?
It is a source of amazement to me that "drug is bad" is the extent of reporting on this issue here.
Yubaru
Evidently not everyone!
Yrral
American military is a reflection of American society,they do the same thing statecide
Yubaru
Good bye! The military does not take drugs lightly and after a long period of confinement, at hard labor, they will be getting at a minimum a "Big Chicken Dinner" and their lives screwed up for like forever.