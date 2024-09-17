Student on his way to Japanese school in China attacked by man

A student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province was stabbed by a man Wednesday morning and taken to hospital but his condition is stable, the Japanese government and Chinese authorities said.

The man was detained by local authorities, according to Japanese government spokesman Hiroshi Moriya. The boy was attacked on a street around 200 meters away from the school, with the 44-year-old apprehended at the scene, the Shenzhen authorities said.

The primary school student was stabbed on his way to the school, a Japanese government source said.

The Japanese consulate general in the province has asked authorities to share details and dispatched staff to the area to gather information and provide necessary assistance, Moriya told a press conference.

Tokyo has strongly requested local Chinese authorities ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, according to a diplomatic source. The incident followed a knife attack in Suzhou near Shanghai in June, in which a Japanese mother and child were injured and a Chinese woman died while attempting to stop the assailant.

Wednesday marked the 93rd anniversary of the Japanese bombing of a railroad track near Shenyang, the start of the Manchurian Incident that led to Japan's invasion of northeastern China in 1931.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing issued an alert following the attack in Shenzhen, saying there have been stabbing incidents across China and cautioning against suspicious people.

