 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Student on his way to Japanese school in China attacked by man

1 Comment
TOKYO/SHENZHEN

A student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province was stabbed by a man Wednesday morning and taken to hospital but his condition is stable, the Japanese government and Chinese authorities said.

The man was detained by local authorities, according to Japanese government spokesman Hiroshi Moriya. The boy was attacked on a street around 200 meters away from the school, with the 44-year-old apprehended at the scene, the Shenzhen authorities said.

The primary school student was stabbed on his way to the school, a Japanese government source said.

The Japanese consulate general in the province has asked authorities to share details and dispatched staff to the area to gather information and provide necessary assistance, Moriya told a press conference.

Tokyo has strongly requested local Chinese authorities ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, according to a diplomatic source. The incident followed a knife attack in Suzhou near Shanghai in June, in which a Japanese mother and child were injured and a Chinese woman died while attempting to stop the assailant.

Wednesday marked the 93rd anniversary of the Japanese bombing of a railroad track near Shenyang, the start of the Manchurian Incident that led to Japan's invasion of northeastern China in 1931.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing issued an alert following the attack in Shenzhen, saying there have been stabbing incidents across China and cautioning against suspicious people.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Shows you what media + government propaganda can do. Nutcases come out of the woodwork once you continuously portray people as evil.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog