crime

Truck maker Hino execs to resign over data fraud

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp's truck-making subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd on Friday announced the resignations of four executives over a fraudulent emission data reporting scandal that goes back some 20 years, saying it will also ask former executives to return part of their compensations.

The four -- three board members, including one in charge of production, as well as an executive who leads the company's technological development division -- resigned Friday.

The company also said it plans to ask 11 former executives who served in their roles from 2003 and after to return part of their salaries.

President Satoshi Ogiso will remain in his post to oversee the process of management renewal, though his monthly salary will be halved for the next six months. Other executives are also taking a pay cut.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Ogiso apologized for the data rigging, vowing to "propel the reform so we can be reborn and not repeat the same mistake."

None of the current and former executives subject to punitive actions was directly involved in the wrongdoing, but they were responsible for not preventing the misconduct, the company said.

The truck maker said it would carefully consider how to handle employees involved in the misconduct.

Toyota "will continue to cooperate with Hino, so its efforts will have a real impact," the parent said in a statement.

Ogiso reported to the transport minister Tetsuo Saito on Friday afternoon the measures the automaker will take to prevent a similar issue from occurring.

Saito urged Ogiso to thoroughly reform the company, saying, "I hope you put an end to a long-running practice of misconduct and push ahead with the reform."

The transport ministry had issued a corrective order to the truck maker in early September, demanding it come up with measures within a month to prevent similar misconduct.

Hino admitted in March that it had submitted fraudulent emissions and fuel economy data to transport authorities, suspending the shipment of vehicles with engines that had doctored figures.

The ministry subsequently revoked type approval for Hino's engines with falsified data, leaving it unable to mass-produce them.

Hino sold at least 120,000 vehicles that do not comply with emission requirements or have lower fuel efficiency than described in product catalogs, according to the ministry.

