Victim in Haneda robbery attempt had ¥95 mil stolen in November

One of the four victims involved in a recent robbery attempt at a parking lot at Tokyo's Haneda airport had been targeted twice before and had foreign currencies worth 95 million yen stolen in Tokyo in November, an investigative source said Monday.
Tokyo police are investigating any links between the Haneda case early Friday and a theft and an incident involving a car last year, as two of the victims at the airport are believed to have been attacked by robbers again after traveling to Hong Kong.
In the Haneda case, four men, said to have been in possession of 190 million yen, were attacked by another group of four, although nothing was stolen. Two of the victims -- a man in his 20s, who is now believed to have been an accomplice, and another in his 50s -- then headed to Hong Kong with the cash.
The three-time target, a man in his 30s, has explained to the police that they were "transporting cash earned by selling gold purchased from dealers almost every day to money exchangers in Hong Kong."
According to the investigative source, on the night of Nov 20 in Tokyo's Chuo Ward, seven foreign currencies, including U.S. dollars and euros, were stolen from a parked car after its window was broken.
The man's car was also broken into on Nov 26 at Haneda airport, but nothing was stolen, the source said.
The police suspect that the attackers had inside information about the large cash transport.
They are also investigating a case in which seven people were robbed on a street in the capital's Ueno district on Thursday night of suitcases that the victims said contained around 420 million yen in cash. The victims have said they were on their way to take the cash to Hong Kong to exchange for other currencies.
According to currency exchange experts, Hong Kong, as an international financial center, offers various exchange rates that allow customers to choose the one that best suits their transaction. But money is usually transported by dedicated security companies or by wire transfers through bank accounts, given the risks of carrying large sums of money overseas.
Following the incident at Haneda, a bag containing about 51 million yen was stolen from outside a currency exchange outlet in Hong Kong on Friday, leading to the arrest of six people.
A Hong Kong court on Monday denied bail to four of the six suspects, including three Japanese nationals, at their first court appearance.
Given the "seriousness of the case," all four were remanded in custody pending trial, said Principal Magistrate David Cheung of Hong Kong's Eastern Magistrates' Courts, adjourning the case until April 14 for further police investigation.
The four suspects -- three Japanese men and one woman from mainland China -- have been charged with conspiracy to rob a 51-year-old Japanese man of a backpack containing the cash. The three Japanese are Yusuke Suzuki, 27, Keigo Shimomura, 23, and Masato Yamaguchi, 28.
According to police, Shimomura and Yamaguchi allegedly snatched the bag after the victim got out of a taxi in the Sheung Wan commercial district last Friday morning.
The two men, along with the mainland Chinese woman, 52, suspected of assisting in the crime, were arrested later in the afternoon at Hong Kong International Airport.
Suzuki accompanied the victim on the taxi ride and reported the robbery, but police believe he was an accomplice who provided inside information.
The victim, reportedly a worker at a precious metals dealer, had attempted to exchange yen for foreign currency to purchase precious metals and, upon entering Hong Kong, declared that he was carrying a large amount of cash.
The two other male suspects -- a Hong Kong resident and a mainlander -- who were arrested on suspicion of helping to handle some of the stolen money were earlier granted bail pending further investigation and were required to report to police in early March.
As of Saturday afternoon, Hong Kong police had recovered around 11 million yen.© KYODO
18 Comments
Login to comment
BeerDeliveryGuy
This entire bungle stinks of HK Triad/Yakuza insider job money laundering attempt.
BigDog
How does one bring a suitcase of money through an airport? I thought anything over like 2mil yen needs to be declared and will face scrutiny as well as tax ?
JeffLee
Since they learned the hard way early on of the dangers of carrying massive amounts of cash in public, why didn't they ask their customers to pay by bank transer or other electronic means?
Brian Nicholls
I'm intrigued that nobody seems to be asking exactly why people involved in precious metals trading would want to be transporting suitcases full of cash to Hong Kong to exchange the money. Tax evasion? Money laundering? There's something very bizarre underlying this.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Most likely the Triad/Yakuza version of a Nigerian bank robbery scam.
GuruMick
If insurance is repaying the stolen money I would say "scam " for all involved.
If not, smells fishy.
Mickelicious
Once bitten, twice stupid.
rocketpig
It is very common in money laundering. Say a Japanese taxpayer has undeclared yen in HK but cannot bring it back without questions on its source. So they pay that yen in HK to the HK guys and the Japan-HK guys pretend to be robbed (the money actually given to that taxpayer). They also do that with paintings and report loss or damage with an insurance claim
HopeSpringsEternal
Maybe this victim should agree to work with police in order to take down this criminal group, seems the 3rd time could be a charm!
GillislowTier
This guy shouldn’t be a victim anymore and now a suspect. How do you get robbed of nearly 100mil, twice in the same area… why would you carry around an amount like that after already getting robbed?
HopeSpringsEternal
Businesspeople often travel from Haneda, nothing surprising about him getting robbed twice, he's obviously reporting it to the police, who are reviewing camera evidence. But there is always a chance he's complicit, tipping off criminals in a kickback scheme
nandakandamanda
What’s the guy’s name and address?
(Asking for a friend)
MichaelBukakis
Yes, it is legal to carry large sums of cash out of Japan, but you must declare any amount exceeding 1,000,000 JPY (or its equivalent in foreign currency) to Customs. Failure to report amounts over this limit can result in penalties or seizure of the funds.
Key details:
Declaration Threshold: Mandatory reporting for cash, checks, or bearer securities exceeding 1 million JPY.
Precious Metals: You must also declare gold (over 90% purity) if the total weight exceeds 1 kg.
Process: Fill out the "Declaration of Carrying of Means of Payment" form at the airport customs office.
No Upper Limit: There is no maximum limit, provided it is properly declared.
If you are traveling with more than 1 million yen, allow extra time at the airport to complete the necessary paperwork.
Mr Kipling
Looking for a connection?
I'd start by looking at a scam involving smuggled gold and tax.
MichaelBukakis
The bigger question is why would you need to bring huge amounts of cash into a cashless country? Chinese people cannot use cash, the entire country is digital. Zero cash. So both governments are obviously implicit in some kind of illegal activity along with these “ couriers” , most likely money laundering, smugglers. I'm sure the Chinese government is happy to have cash come in, but is Japan happy to see it leave? And do they trace where it came from in Japan? I bet not. Minions get squeezed for the smallest offence , gangsters get to walk around with millions?
Makoto Shimizu
Follow the money is the procedure to investigate crimes. How many people use to carry millions in cash? What was the origin of this money? Frankly, it's nonsense to transport such a fortune and expect not to attract attention. What about using banks?
mikeylikesit
Because digital transfers would be easily traced by tax agencies, police, prying spouses, or suspicious business associates. Cash maintains a degree of privacy.
Of course, this idiotic guy seems unable to conceal that he is carrying large sums of cash. He apparently advertises it to the point that gangs now target him whenever he goes to the airport. After getting robbed once, most normal people would stop carrying large sums of cash, or would do more to conceal the fact. This guy? Nah. Get robbed again.
Agent_Neo
The Chinese government is using this incident to publicize the poor public safety in Japan, even though there are Chinese people involved in crimes.