Woman arrested for abandoning body of newborn baby in septic tank

OSAKA

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman Friday for allegedly abandoning the body apparently of a newborn baby found inside a septic tank of an apartment building in western Japan.

The female resident of the building in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, told the police that she gave birth to a baby and abandoned the infant.

Earlier in the day, a sewage disposal worker found the body of a child of unknown sex floating in the tank connected to toilets, the police said.

The woman appears to live with her family, including at least another child, in the two-story apartment building where the body was found, according to investigators.

