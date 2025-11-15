 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStocl/kuremo
crime

Woman stabbed in Tokyo's Akasaka district; attacker flees

1 Comment
TOKYO

A woman in her 40s was stabbed by a man in Tokyo's Akasaka district on Sunday, police said, adding that the suspected attacker fled the scene.

Around 10:25 a.m., police received an emergency call reporting that a woman had been stabbed by a man wearing black headwear and was bleeding in a building in the area.

The woman sustained wounds to her abdomen and hand but was conscious when taken to a hospital, according to the police. She is believed to have been attacked with a knife while she was alone on the basement floor.

The police said they are searching for the suspect, quoting the woman as saying she did not know him.

The attack occurred in a commercial district about 150 meters southwest of Tokyo Metro's Akasaka-mitsuke Station in Minato Ward. Akasaka, where a major TV station is located, is one of the capital's best-known entertainment and business districts.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Again, these random violent crimes are happening with frightening regularity in Japan

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog