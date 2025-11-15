Woman stabbed in Tokyo's Akasaka district; attacker flees

A woman in her 40s was stabbed by a man in Tokyo's Akasaka district on Sunday, police said, adding that the suspected attacker fled the scene.

Around 10:25 a.m., police received an emergency call reporting that a woman had been stabbed by a man wearing black headwear and was bleeding in a building in the area.

The woman sustained wounds to her abdomen and hand but was conscious when taken to a hospital, according to the police. She is believed to have been attacked with a knife while she was alone on the basement floor.

The police said they are searching for the suspect, quoting the woman as saying she did not know him.

The attack occurred in a commercial district about 150 meters southwest of Tokyo Metro's Akasaka-mitsuke Station in Minato Ward. Akasaka, where a major TV station is located, is one of the capital's best-known entertainment and business districts.

