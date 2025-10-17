 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 dead, multiple others injured after truck, car collide on expressway in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A truck and a car collided on an expressway near Tokyo on Friday morning, leaving two dead and multiple people injured, local authorities said.

Of five men in the car, two died and three others sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to police. The police later arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of drunk driving.

The truck's driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries, the police said.

An emergency call was made at around 6:40 a.m. reporting the accident on the Kan-Estu Expressway in Kamisato, Saitama Prefecture.

The police believe the car struck a guardrail on the left side of the road and was then hit by the truck driving behind it.

They are investigating the case on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death and injury.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog