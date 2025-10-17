2 dead, multiple others injured after truck, car collide on expressway in Saitama

A truck and a car collided on an expressway near Tokyo on Friday morning, leaving two dead and multiple people injured, local authorities said.

Of five men in the car, two died and three others sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to police. The police later arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of drunk driving.

The truck's driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries, the police said.

An emergency call was made at around 6:40 a.m. reporting the accident on the Kan-Estu Expressway in Kamisato, Saitama Prefecture.

The police believe the car struck a guardrail on the left side of the road and was then hit by the truck driving behind it.

They are investigating the case on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death and injury.

