GSDF officer arrested over alleged entry into Chinese embassy in Tokyo

A 23-year-old second lieutenant in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawfully entering the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo earlier in the day, police said.
Kodai Murata, a member of the GSDF's Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, was initially detained by embassy staff. He is believed to have been carrying a knife found near the scene, but no one was injured, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The Chinese government said the intruder threatened to kill Chinese diplomats, and that it has lodged a strong protest with the Japanese government.
The police quoted Murata as saying to investigators, "I tried to convey my opinions to the ambassador," and that if his thoughts were rejected, "I was planning to surprise them by taking my own life."
The suspect allegedly entered the premises at around 9 a.m. The police said they were notified by the embassy at around noon.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a press conference in Beijing that the country has urged Tokyo to investigate thoroughly and punish the person responsible.
The individual climbed over the wall and forcibly broke into the embassy on Tuesday morning, according to the Chinese government. A knife was found in the shrubbery, the police said.
Lin said the incident was "extremely malicious and posed a serious threat to the safety of Chinese diplomats."
The embassy urged Tokyo to take preventive measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel in the country. Japanese police provide round-the-clock security for the embassy compound.
The Ground Self-Defense Force, in a statement, called the arrest of one of its members "very regrettable," adding that it will cooperate fully with the police and deal with the case "strictly," proceeding "based on facts."
A second lieutenant is the lowest officer rank within the GSDF.
Bilateral ties between the two countries remain strained following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks last November on a possible Taiwan contingency.© KYODO
25 Comments
Login to comment
Aoi Azuuri
In recent years, Japan's SDF have repeated lectures from far-right influencers who frequently inciting hostility against China toward members.
Terry T
What drives a 23-year-old second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to the point where he tries to storm the Chinese Embassy with a knife?
That doesn’t happen in a vacuum.
Xal
If anything, this incident points to a combustible mix of personal instability, institutional blind spots, and a steady drip of hyper-nationalist rhetoric that can distort perception and inflate grievance into imagined duty.
Calling it “brainwashing” may be too convenient — it risks obscuring harder questions about screening, oversight, and the narratives some young officers are absorbing.
sakurasuki
Japan always try fearmongering China hostility in media, however up until today there's no PLA officer just step into Japan embassy doing the same thing as JSDF officer did this week. So who are really posing threat, is it JSDF officer or PLA officer?
Wes
Yesterday, I wrote, “Both camps commonly take a handful of isolated incidents and stretch them into sweeping judgments about entire societies.”
This, however, feels less like an outlier—and more like a troubling signal that something deeper may be taking hold.
Eric
Japan's SDF have repeated lectures from far-right influencers who frequently inciting hostility against China.
True, this is because the establishment of SDF was America's anti China strategy since the end of Korean War. I just surprised this guy is being honestly telling what they are actually thinking.
This incident will be a big news in China. Attacking diplomats is an action of terrorism.
Gary
Imagine the uproar if that occurred.
Nancy
The real issue isn’t just one individual’s actions, but what kind of environment — social, informational, or organizational — could allow such a mindset to take root unchecked.
sakurasuki
Japan's officer went rouge, that's not the first time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/May_15_incident
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inukai_Tsuyoshi
This article below show some possibility where people be "switched" into an extreme thought. Is not a surprise for anyone.
https://thediplomat.com/2022/07/before-abe-a-brief-history-of-political-assassinations-in-japan/
mii
What kind of education did he receive? His general must be disciplined, as simple as that. I believe Takaichi should self disciplined by example. She spread lies about China all her life that undoubtedly influenced generations.
Ricky Kaminski13
What an absolute nutball! This will be all over the news in China and used by the CCP who are desperately trying to push the Japan the ‘dangerous menace’ narrative.
They will milk it to the max, so yeah, thanks Mr 23-year-old second lieutenant!
See!
mii
Absolutely nonsense. China has sovereignty to defend and has correctly pointed out the dangerous trend in Japan current government. Of this were another time another country it could be an excuse for a real war. In fact that was what happened 80 years ago when Japan invaded China.
No double standard and no lies.
TaiwanIsNotChina
There should be regular monitoring of Chinese diplomatic compounds as they like to use them as overseas police stations.
mii
When liar open mouth, it is all about lies.
Garthgoyle
The things you say here are good proof of the lies and propaganda the CCP use to indoctrinate their people with.
Luckily, that propaganda doesn't work on the rest of us. We can see thru their lies and coercion.
Garthgoyle
I will never understand this kind of individuals. Go to extremes for protesting something and taking their own lives as a means of "being listened".
Meiyouwenti
The GSDF officer was apparently a bit funny in the head. Looks like it was an isolated incident and doesn’t showcase the “revival of the phantom of Fascist Japan of 1930s”.
Boston
Ricky Kaminski13
Or was it a coordinated effort to gain access to the embassy through the “police” sent to retrieve the young GDSF officer?
Perhaps I’ve been watching too many Mission Impossible movies!
mii
We don't know he was trained to say this or not. But just imagine that in front of ambassador he wanted to commit suicide, the Chinese would definitely tried to help him to stop that, then he may attack the ambassador and change his story as self defence. In a lie society, everyone lies.
WA4TKG
This incident will be a big news in China.
Attacking diplomats is an action of terrorism.As Opposed to Attacking Fishermen on the High Seas, in International Waters *
Mike Hunt
Lots of strange reasoning above, how about a unstable right-wing nut job with something to prove...
mii
Propaganda? Yes by west media and colonial Japanese education. Everything the "first female PM" said was documented as proofs of "iron lady".
Wes
Japan Glazers vs. Japan Cynics
Where are the objective observers?
Aly Rustom
Not in recent years- the SDF has always had a large chunk of its personnel of the right wing ilk.
That's why 2 of my friends quit.
Spitfire
With a chain of thought like that anyone think he must follow Sanseito?