Ruling party lawmaker arrested over alleged bribe from Chinese gambling operator

Japanese prosecutors arrested a ruling party lawmaker on Wednesday on suspicion of receiving 3.7 million yen in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator.

Tsukasa Akimoto, a 48-year-old House of Representatives member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying he has never done any favors for the Chinese company, 500.com Ltd., which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The prosecutors also arrested three people related to the company on suspicion of providing bribes to Akimoto, who was in charge of developing the government's so-called integrated resort project policy that will allow casinos to be introduced in Japan alongside large hotel and conference facilities.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, said the arrest would not affect the implementation of the policy, which is aimed at buoying the economy.

An incumbent Japanese parliamentarian was last arrested in 2010. The current case, brought by Tokyo prosecutors, is the latest in a spate of money and gift-giving scandals that have hit the Abe administration, costing two cabinet ministers their jobs earlier this year.

Akimoto, a vocal supporter of the introduction of casino resorts in Japan, told Kyodo News on Wednesday that the allegations were "groundless."

Akimoto also said in a Twitter post in the morning, "I have never been involved in wrongdoing at all. I will continue to assert that." He resigned from the LDP following his arrest.

As a senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office for about a year through October last year, Akimoto was in charge of overseeing the government's policy on introducing casinos. He also served as a senior vice minister of the tourism ministry.

Suga declined to comment on the allegations against Akimoto in a news conference, citing the ongoing investigation.

But asked about the impact of the arrest on the country's casino policy, he said the government "will steadily push ahead with it so that benefits from building IRs (integrated resorts) will be reaped as soon as possible."

Suga also said that not all contacts between government officials and casino operators are prohibited as officials may use information obtained through such occasions as a reference in drawing up policies.

Last week, prosecutors searched two Tokyo offices of the lawmaker over his ties to the Chinese casino and sports gambling operator, which is suspected of bringing in several million yen in cash from overseas without declaring it in violation of the foreign currency exchange law.

He has been questioned on a voluntary basis by the prosecutors, who also searched earlier this month the homes of two of his former secretaries over their ties to the Chinese company.

The company, headquartered in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, runs online casinos and a sports betting business among other ventures.

The foreign exchange law bans any person from carrying more than 1 million yen in cash into Japan without informing customs authorities. Violators face a fine of up to 500,000 yen or imprisonment for a maximum of six months.

Japan has recently legalized casinos to be operated at integrated resorts in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists to invigorate the economy after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The government plans to choose up to three locations for the first resorts, which are expected to start operating in the mid-2020s.

The Chinese company was keen on being involved in a casino resort project promoted by the village of Rusutsu in Hokkaido. The firm reached out to Akimoto immediately after setting up a subsidiary in Tokyo in July 2017, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The three arrested on suspicion of providing bribes to Akimoto are Zheng Xi, 37, who served as an executive of the company, and Masahiko Konno, 48, and Katsunori Nakazato, 47, who both served as advisors to it.

In August that year, both Akimoto and a top executive of the company attended a symposium organized by the Chinese firm on integrated resorts held in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa.

In late September 2017, the lawmaker is suspected to have received 3 million yen in cash from the Chinese company in Tokyo.

In December that year, Akimoto visited the firm's headquarters in the fast-growing Chinese city and was taken on a trip to a casino in Macau.

In mid-February 2018, Akimoto traveled to Hokkaido at the invitation of the Chinese firm and expenses for the trip amounting to some 700,000 yen were allegedly provided by the company, according to the prosecutors.

Akimoto was first elected to the House of Councillors in 2004 after serving as a secretary to former lower house member Koki Kobayashi. In 2012, he successfully ran for a lower house seat.

In late November, the governor of Hokkaido said it will not pursue an immediate bid to construct a casino resort due to local concern about the project's environmental impact.

