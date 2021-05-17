Family of dead Sri Lankan woman unconvinced by Nagoya immigration account

The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died after being detained for overstaying her student visa was left unconvinced Monday by an explanation of her death given to them by officials of the central Japan immigration facility where she was held.
The family of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, who died March 6 after complaining of stomach pain and other symptoms from mid-January, visited the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture to hear in person from the head of the facility and see the conditions under which she was held.
Her death, which activists blame on a failure to provide appropriate medical attention, has been cited as evidence of problems riddling Japan's immigration and asylum system, particularly with regard to the indefinite detention of foreign nationals facing deportation.
Speaking to reporters after meeting with the facility's head, the family said they felt as if the immigration agency was "running away from the truth."
The officials offered condolences and said they viewed Wishma's death as a serious issue but did not give "convincing answers," the family's lawyer, who accompanied them, said.
The family also visited the single-person cell where Wishma was held, describing it as "small and as if for an animal."
Wishma was detained in August last year at the Nagoya facility for overstaying her visa. The Justice Ministry did not determine the cause of her death in an interim report on the incident released April 9.
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Shoko Sasaki, commissioner of Japan's Immigration Services Agency, are scheduled to meet the family on Tuesday at the request of the family for a detailed explanation of her death, according to a source familiar with the matter.
A lawyer representing the family said the meeting with the justice minister is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Justice Ministry in Tokyo.
Opposition parties have taken up Wishma's case as parliament debates a controversial bill to revise the immigration law that activists believe will worsen conditions for asylum seekers, and several opposition lawmakers also made a separate visit to the facility on Monday.
Critics say the proposed legal revisions will violate the principle of non-refoulement -- or not returning asylum seekers to the country they have fled from. They have also slammed it for continuing to maintain detention for those facing deportation as a principle instead of being an exception or last resort, although provisional release can be granted in some circumstances at the discretion of immigration officials.
A university graduate and English teacher in her home country, Wishma entered Japan in June 2017 on a student visa planning to teach English to children in Japan, according to her family, the ministry's interim reports, and supporters.
Her mother has told Kyodo News that she was "worried about sending a girl alone overseas" but thought "it would be okay in a safe country like Japan."
Wishma attended a Japanese-language school in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo but her attendance started flagging from early 2018, according to her teachers. As remittances from her family stopped, she also failed to pay her tuition. The school ultimately expelled her, notifying the immigration services agency in Tokyo that she had lost her student status.
Meanwhile, Wishma had moved in with a Sri Lankan man in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, according to the interim report and supporters, while finding work making bento meals.
But in August 2020, she sought police protection after accusing the man of domestic violence, with only 1,350 yen ($12) to her name. Her illegal immigration status was discovered at this time, and she received a deportation order.
Wishma was terrified of her former partner, according to Yasunori Matsui, who belongs to START, a support organization for foreign workers and refugees that had been meeting with her since December 2020.
She received a threatening letter from him and feared he might kill her even if she returned home to Sri Lanka, Matsui added.
She initially thought that the immigration agency was a shelter and would protect her, Matsui said.
Wishma's weight dropped by around 20 kilograms after half a year in detention. In late December, she applied for provisional release, but the request was denied in mid-February. She started complaining of stomachaches, nausea and loss of appetite from mid-January.
"I am not well at all. Please help me," she wrote to Akemi Mano, 67, a local resident who had become involved in her case and who was planning to take her in if she were released. "I don't want to bother you but I have no one else who cares about me," Wishma wrote.
Supporters kept demanding that immigration authorities get her medical attention or grant her provisional release, but their requests were denied.
At the end of February, Wishma requested provisional release again, saying that she wanted to be treated at a hospital, but her application was again denied.
Her supporters said Wishma used a wheelchair and that when they last met her on March 3 at the immigration center, there was foam around her mouth and her fingers were stiff. They said her eyes appeared hollow.
A psychiatrist who saw Wishma on March 4 recommended she should be granted a provisional release, saying in a report to the Nagoya immigration center that her condition would improve if she were released, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The sources also said the immigration authority suspected Wishma was feigning illness to gain provisional release and conveyed this view to the psychiatrist.
Developing esophagitis, the woman underwent an endoscopy at a hospital outside the immigration facility. On March 6, she became unresponsive and was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead later in the day.© KYODO
Scarce
Why was she even being held? If she wss issued a deportation order, then whyvwas she imprisoned and not deported in a timely manner?
Asiaman7
There needs to be accountability and justice for Wishma and all other victims of Japanese immigration. Say her name on the Olympic podium. Use the Olympic spotlight to foster accountability, justice, and betterment.
“Japan's hidden darkness: Deaths, inhumane treatment rife at immigration centers,” Mainichi Shimbun, 9 July 2019, https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20190709/p2a/00m/0fe/012000c
P. Smith
Tragic. Too bad the decedent will never receive justice.
Japan is clearly happy watching its society age out of existence in order to keep the Japanese bloodline “pure.”
bokuda
immigration has been busted already releasing false evidence in this case.
and the negative of releasing any footage is making everybody very angry.
didou
Shouldn’t it be an autopsy done ?
is œsophagites the official cause ?
Overstaying is a “crime” in Japan, as it becomes an illegal stay but these matters should be dealt with a quick resolution of the visa status, or a deportation . In no way a cell.
Tom Doley
Well, this is what happens when the jgov incessantly lies all the time. No different to CCP and NK.
Tokyo-Engr
Willfully ignoring recommendations of Japanese medical professionals? They are guilty of murder.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
Wishma's death is tragic, but the article also suggests it is to a great extent her fault.
She was there to be a student. Even before her family (for some reason) cannot pay her tuition, she has stopped going to school. Understandably, with the basis of her visa gone, it was terminated.
Considering that she is in the detention center because she's an intentional rule violator, I'm so shocked (NOT)! She could have chosen to accept being deported.
A risk she'll have to take. Suppose she was a native Japanese. If she received a letter she considered threatening from a boyfriend, but the authorities (reasonably or not) decide not to take action, then she'll have to live with the risk of him killing her.
Cricky
It’s not like thousands are turning up, but the system can’t handle actually destroys those that do. Beautiful Japan.
BackpackingNepal
Big 3, Japan, China and Korea, the bullies of SouthEast Asians, not surprised about this, esp in a very Japanese way.
P. Smith
She forced the immigration detention authorities to ignore the advice of medical professionals? That’s a unique interpretation of the article.
Whenever someone is detained, that person’s wellbeing becomes the responsibility of the jailers.
diobrando
In all embassies, it is well known to push authorities to really provide health care to foreigners in prison. But Japanese doctors help is late and so bad. Everything has to change in Justice and condition in prison!
Rip to all those people suffering of Japanese non justice.
dbsaiya
Kazuki, I beg to differ with your governmental stance. Wishma was in the care and custody of immigration, i.e. Houmu Sho, the Justice Ministry. Every person has their human rights to be treated with dignity and care while in confinement, no matter what their transgression. She was not granted those basic human rights while in custody, of all places the Justice Ministry. Just to keep things in perspective, Kawai Katsuyuki who was indicted and plead guilty to election violations was the previous Justice Minister. The current minister Kamikawa is nothing but window dressing for the LDP to show gender equality, she has no legal background or education and has ordered the most executions of any former justice minister. The ministry, like all ministries in Japan are lazy, incompetent, and run like a bureacracy where the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing. Put in a simpler way for government apoloigists, what would you say if a Japanese were treated the same way and died while in custody in Sri Lanka?
Jim
The whole problem here is the immigration detention system in itself. The authorities allow people into Japan to fulfill the labor shortage by approving student visas without checking background information properly. It’s not the student visa that they need but actually they just want to work here. So the student visa concept is abused from the start. The immigration department turn a blind eye on this concept.
Although I’m totally against any from of illegal stay in any country, I really feel sad that a young lady lost her life due to the negligence of the immigration authority officials! It should be as simple as if a person overstays their visa ( without a valid reason as in this case ), then instead of holding them in detention just send them on the next flight back. The whole system is flawed and this is not due to only the relevant authorities only but also people who overstay their visa. So many people make so much effort to get a valid visa and go through so many obstacles as well as hardship while doing so. It’s unfair that some people hide and overstay as illegals. Nevertheless in this case the relevant immigration officials who denied the poor lady medical rights should be dealt with accordingly! They even questioned a medical practitioners diagnosis without any knowledge themselves. If they had just followed the doctors recommendation that she be hospitalized then this whole saga would have been avoided ( that is until the next such case )!
ebisen
Kazuaki Shimazaki - it is unthinkable you are blaming fault on her. The government was responsible for her well being, as she was in their custody, and couldn't do anything to improve her sittuation. As such, the faultship lies 100% with the government. And you should know, the Japanese immigration tends to treat people like her like "subhumans", lesser humans than other citizens or foreigners.
Somehow in the government's view, just because they broke the immigration law, such peoples' lives are no worthy any more. It is tragic that she complained about pains for months before she passed away. There is no face-saving for Japan right now, as a country it should be ashamed of itself because if this aspect.
gogogo
Wow someone needs to be fired