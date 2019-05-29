Relatives worried mass stabber was becoming recluse

Relatives of the suspect in the stabbing rampage in Kawasaki on Tuesday, in which two people were killed and a dozen schoolchildren were injured, had been concerned that he was becoming a social recluse, according to city officials.
The officials said Wednesday the city's mental health and welfare center had been consulted by relatives worried that Ryuichi Iwasaki, who died in an apparent suicide shortly after the attack, "had not worked for a long time and was becoming reclusive."
But the center did not contact the 51-year-old man after a request from his aunt and uncle, with whom he lived, out of concern that it could "incite" him, they said.
Iwasaki mostly stayed in his room, hardly speaking to his aunt and uncle in their 80s. The couple gave him some money as he was not working.
He ate his meals alone, which his aunt prepared and put in the refrigerator.
In November 2017, relatives told the center that they wanted the elderly couple to receive home care but were "worried how (Iwasaki) would react" if non-family members entered the house, the officials said.
The center spoke several times with the couple face-to-face and over the phone, and following the center's advice, the couple wrote about the situation in a letter in January of this year and put it in front of Iwasaki's door.
Iwasaki responded to his aunt, "I take care of myself. I make my meals and do my washing so how dare you say that I am a social recluse," according to the officials.
On Jan 10, the aunt called the center saying Iwasaki preferred not to be contacted by it, and she and her husband wanted to watch his condition for a while, which led the center to leave Iwasaki alone.
Iwasaki attacked two parents and 17 students of Caritas Elementary School, a private Catholic school in the city near Tokyo.
A schoolgirl and the father of an unharmed pupil were killed during the rampage lasting less than 20 seconds and Iwasaki later died of a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck.
He wielded two 30-centimeter-long knives in the rampage over a distance of 50 meters along a street. Investigators later found two more knives in a backpack believed to have belonged to the assailant and said he wore gloves in an apparent attempt to prevent the knives slipping from his hands.
The police searched Iwasaki's home Wednesday for clues as to the motive for the attack. They have confirmed through security camera footage that Iwasaki took a train from Yomiuriland-mae on the Odakyu Line, the train station nearest to his home, and got off at Noborito Station near the attack site.
He is believed to have then walked to a convenience store where he left his backpack before starting the rampage, according to the police.
Cameras installed around the area captured Iwasaki moving rapidly among his victims as he carried out the attack, they said.
Investigators said they believe the suspect began the attack by slashing the 39-year-old parent, Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama, multiple times. Oyama was found lying on his back on the street near the convenience store and later died in hospital.
Iwasaki then seriously wounded the 45-year-old mother of a Caritas school student, and attacked Hanako Kuribayashi, an 11-year-old female sixth-grader from Tama, western Tokyo, who later died, as well as other children who were forming a line to get on a school bus, according to the police.
"We suddenly lost the most precious person in our lives whom we loved and our emotions are all over the place," her parents said through their lawyer on Wednesday.© KYODO
Yubaru
Now the truth starts to come out and BAM, the social services/welfare workers dropped the fricking ball, because they feared he would "go off?"
These folks are now, in my opinion, criminally complicit with the deaths and mayhem that this man wreaked.
Another example of the "koumuin" not doing their damn jobs!
Chip Star
The social services/Welfare workers in this country appear to be as useful as Anne Frank's drum kit. Foul.
Strangerland
Once again in the Age of Outrage, people are angry.
Look, this is NOT a precise science. Figuring out who is going to go off and stab people, vs who is just a bit of a nutter but not dangerous, is not easy, particularly when for every nutter, there are so many more that are not dangerous. Ever hear that line about how Edison invented the light bulb once, but failed 1000 times before that? The converse is true too - these people failed once, but you don't see the 1000 successes before that. Trying to deal with family issues, and people who are not in-line socially, often with poverty and sickness involved, is an impossible job.
People who think that these types of situations are entirely preventable are doing themselves a disservice, but also society. Making comments calling for the heads of the social workers - the people who are out there taking care of those in society the rest of us don't take care of - is socially irresponsible. Particularly when people are castigating the lack of mental care in a country.
Did this incident happen? Yeah. Did these people receive some information that in hindsight turned out to have been an indicator of what may come? Yeah. Is that because of their work, or in spite of it? Well you can blame them I guess, but let's see how many people want to get in the profession, knowing that if they drop the ball they are going to be demonized.
jcapan
Talked to a colleague yesterday about the incident the other day and she told me about her 36 year old nephew who's a hikikomori. This all started when he was 12. The family pushed him to attend a top JHS and after failing sent him to a boarding school in another prefecture, where he spent the next 6 years. He was bullied mercilessly for most of the time but his family failed to bring him home or change schools. For the nearly 20 years since he's been a shut in (in this case, it seems only just that his parents reap what they sowed). I didn't ask if about his mental condition but even if he was a normal kid OUAT, he surely isn't now. Those in solitary confinement face impairment after extremely short periods--what do decades spent alone do to a person's mental health? Anyone who has spent a significant amt. of time in Japan knows of several teenagers or, later, adults who fit this description. As the article indicates, even if families seek help, what is available to them. We know the police can't do a thing until something bad happens.
It's my contention that what's triggering these crimes is the growing awareness on the part of adult hikikomori that their caregivers aren't going to be around much longer. They're either seeking a different caregiver (prison) or suicide, albeit all too frequently after taking innocents with them.
The state can't solve all of these problems but when I hear about Abe's "outrage," I wonder if he's willing to challenge orthodoxy across society: high pressure education/exam culture, stigmatization of the mentally ill, the enormous cost more robust and interventionist mental health care would involve etc. B/C I'm sorry, if additional baton-wielding crossing guards is the end all/be all of the solution, then he's basically saying we're on our own. Akie and I didn't have kids and our privileged peers have their children driven to school by white-gloved chauffeurs. The rest of you, ganbatte!
Vince Black
The relatives are also responsible for his actions. They didn't want to incite him? The Japanese way of saying, if we ignore it it might go away