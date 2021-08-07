10 passengers stabbed on Tokyo train; suspect detained

A knife-wielding man attacked passengers in a running Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in Tokyo on Friday evening, injuring 10 people, and was arrested the next day after he fled the scene, police said.
Yusuke Tsushima, 36, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a woman in her 20s with a knife. The woman was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds to her back and chest.
Tsushima has admitted to the assault, telling the police, "I have been wanting to kill a happy-looking woman for the past six years. Anyone would have been okay."
The Metropolitan Police Department also quoted him as saying, "I thought I could kill a large number of people as there is no space to flee on a train." At the time of the incident, some 400 passengers were on the train.
The suspect, a resident of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, had spread cooking oil on the floor of the compartment with an intent to start a fire, but the fire did not break out, investigative sources said.
The police initially said one woman and eight men were hurt in the train attack but later said a total of 10 passengers including four other women and five men on the Shinjuku-bound train were injured.
Earlier Friday, Tsushima was suspected of shoplifting at a grocery store in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward and a staff member at the store had informed police.
Tsushima told the police about his intention of killing the staffer, saying, "I had thought of returning to the store to murder the staffer, but since it was closed I thought of killing people in the train."
The police have confiscated a lighter, a container that is believed to have been used to carry the oil, a 20-centimeter-long chef's knife on the train, and a mobile phone found outside the train.
After the attack, which occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the 10-carriage train running in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, Tsushima fled after the driver brought it to a halt after hearing loud voices from the train cars. The suspect was detained by police later that night at a convenience store in neighboring Suginami Ward, according to the investigative sources.
A worker at the convenience store called the police after the man said, "I am the suspect in the incident reported by news media. I am tired of fleeing," the sources said.
After the suspect had left the scene, the train crew guided passengers along the tracks to a nearby station.
"There were a lot of people with blood on their clothes running away in panic," said a 19-year-old university student who witnessed the incident.
The incident prompted Odakyu to temporarily suspend train operations between Shinjuku Station in Tokyo and Mukogaoka-yuen Station in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture.
With the Tokyo Olympics ongoing, the transport ministry has requested all the railway companies to ensure safety by thoroughly checking their surveillance activities with security staff and cameras.© KYODO
PTownsend
A violent crime committed by someone CARRYING a weapon.
Hopefully those injured by this weapon-carrying coward heal completely.
oldman_13
Horrible. This truly is a sign how things have deteriorated in society.
ExtraPat
…whereas at the next station there was no doubt a police box
Speed
Why do the police keep hiding these perpetrators' identities like this?
Show and shame them when there's no doubt as to who the suspect is and the awful thing(s) they have done.
Why should those who grievously hurt others be accorded such courtesy and kindness?
Alan Harrison
Why do the police keep hiding these perpetrators' identities like this?
It's called Rule of Law.
Kentarogaijin
But for a country of 126 million it does not mean a deterioration in its society, of course it is something terrible but still they are very rare in Japan.
snowymountainhell
Tragic.
snowymountainhell
Wishing that the critically injured victim can recover quickly and justice is severed expeditiously.
The additional injured could have been “Good Samaritans” attempting to intervene.
Best wishes for them, as well.
u_s__reamer
This shocking attack is a reminder that in modern societies vast conurbations are natural breeding grounds for mental illness. The pressures of modern life can be frightening and overwhelming for many. More of society's resources are needed to deal with this natural side-effect of the capitalist rat-race. Like viruses this problem is here to stay.
snowymountainhell
Respect’ to JT for boldly making this story a front-page, “Top Story” this morning and not trying to bury it during other ongoing national events.It demonstrates the journalistic integrity many expect from reputable media.
Tora
@PTownsend
The perpetrator was carrying a phone. How are you trying to spin this?
Kev James
Really hope those injured and especially the woman with multiple stab wounds recovers quickly. So tragic.
A 68 year old woman stabbed a man in his 50s in a book store Thursday too right???
We all need to be vigilant not only against Covid but now nutters / psychos carrying knives.
Hiro
There are so many men there. They should have tackle him even if he had a knife. This is why i hate these knives attacks. Everyone get scared and try to avoid the attacker as much as possible while waiting for the police. But the attacker is just 1 person and the many can always overwhelm him. Grab anything in your surrounding and lounge at him. I do not believe he would dare to fight several at the same time.
Problem is that once you run and do not confront a attacker, it makes them excited and more bold to keep attacking. So the first thing you do is to grab anything you can get your hands on and hit him together with a few other guys.
The USA might be mess up wth all their violences and gun incidents, but sometimes i really respect them. Because there are a lot of self sacrificing heroes that would throw themselves in front of a gunman to tackle him or even dare to use their own body as shields against bullets to protect others.
Here, we don't even dare to fight back against some coward with a knife. If this were any other country, that attacker would be the one bleeding at the moment because of bystanders stepping in to stop him.
vanityofvanities
He might be a drug user.
Speed
A train packed with lots of other people, with many men, I'm sure, and none of them ganging up on him and dogpiling on him. Just time goes by with him slashing and stabbing all those people. This is one of the things I don't like about Japan. The cowardice of the public even in a crowded place.
Fanny Greene
One line of reasoning is not to name perpetrators so they don't have notoriety.
The PM in New Zealand didn't say the man's name who killed 50+ people in mosques.
Seems like reasonable logic.
kurisupisu
@Hiro
There is no way I would wait for someone to stab me.
I’d make mincemeat of anyone trying to or die trying myself…
602miko
I was on that train last night lucky I got off on my station b4 that happened
u_s__reamer
The USA might be mess up wth all their violences and gun incidents, but sometimes i really respect them. Because there are a lot of self sacrificing heroes that would throw themselves in front of a gunman to tackle him or even dare to use their own body as shields against bullets to protect others.
No, there aren't, and no, they wouldn't! You might have watched too many Hollywood movies, but you certainly don't know the real America. Don't be fooled by all that "Land of the free, home of the brave" nonsense. Heck, even the American cops armed to the teeth are so scared they'll shoot you down first before even asking a question.
Leo
Sorry to hear.
Tristis Quepe
Hope the perpetrator gets the maximum possible sentence permissible under the law.
Michael Machida
I think Im going to be wary of taking the train from this point on.
Copy cats are everywhere.
Be aware everyone!
kwatt
It seems no one died. That was good at least.
kohakuebisu
The perp does not deserve the infamy that will come with being named.
One woman stabbed multiple times and the other injured all men suggests to me that bystanders probably did intervene.
TokyoJoe
I've not taken a train since April 2020 because my company isn't irresponsible and cares about company safety. With 5000 covid cases why were all these salarymen crammed into that train anyway.
rainyday
Some comments are alleging, without evidence, that others just passively watched this attack happen. But there was one female victim who was stabbed multiple times, suggesting she was the main target of the attack, and 8 males who were lightly injured. I wouldn’t be surprised if many of those lightly injured ones were in fact trying to intervene to protect the initial victim. They might have saved her life. I don’t know if that iswhat happened but it is consistent with the evidence currently available.
joffy
Never try to stop someone wielding a knife. If you can get away, run.
OssanAmerica
The weapon used was a 包丁.
After the 2009 Akihabara Incident, double edged daggers and tanto point knives were made illegal. But kitchen knives are a different category. I don't see how any laws can effectively ban them. Every household and restaurant kitchen has them. I don't know many people who don't have relatively simple access to them.
Fighto!
You keep saying this with zero evidence.
All crime statistics show the crime rate - yes, violent crimes included - is dropping by the year in Japan.
Tristis Quepe
Never try to stop someone wielding a knife. If you can get away, run.
You might get downvoted by the armchair warriors, but this is precisely right.
Someone made a video on this subject. They took martial artists, security experts, and other people who had specifically trained in knife defence, and then set up an experiment where an experienced knife fighter was given a rubber knife coated in paint (to show evidence of accurate strikes) and told to go all out against the martial artist, who was to defend himself as if his life was really on the line.
Even the best of the defenders got stabbed a few times, and some were completely overpowered. And you only have to get stabbed once in the wrong place for things to go drastically wrong.
While I agree that the bystander effect is definitely a problem, when there is a knife involved it's only the exceptionally brave or the exceptionally foolhardy who would rush in.
NOMINATION
Tell that to the guy that lost his life a couple years back protecting high school girls at a bus stop and tried to stop the attacker. Also many times there have been Good Samaritans stopping train criminals. People are people. Not everyone's first reaction is to put their life on the line especially with loved ones at home that may depend on them.
Dukeleto
Complete lunatic! I hope the victims recover physically but more importantly psychologically.
Numan
During the heat of the Summer which is usually peak season for crazies in Japan, the prime suspect mostly likely a single Japanese attacked and severely injured a woman first. They are the prime target of the typical coward in Japan.
Numan
Japan punishes people who defend themselves in altercations even more if you are a foreigner. The best chance a person has against a knife wielding attacker is by inflicting greater opposing force or damage if they do not want to listen to reason.
Trying to use overwhelming numbers to subdue a person wanting to stab others means people will get cut or stabbed. That is why real professionals usually attempt to de-escalate before "dogpiling" on top of an unarmed/surrendering suspect.
expat
If there had only been a good guy with a knife on board, he could have prevented this...
PTownsend
By mentioning the phone, are you tying to spin this like gun nuts do, saying anything can be used as a lethal weapon.
I was focusing on the coward carrying a knife, and saying in my experience it's mostly cowards who carry weapons wherever they go.
darknuts
You don't "dogpile" a guy with a knife. That's extremely dangerous.
socrateos
Speed:
The perpetrator may have a family, perhaps even school children. You do not want to publish it in public without finding basic facts and reporting to his family first. His family, especially small children if any, does not have to suffer shame because of the man. Give them enough time to prepare for a bad news.
Oxycodin
This is some shocking news and reminds me of the random killings than happen in Akhihbara back in 2008. I hope there is no copy cat. Crap like this can happen anytime of the day on any given train in Tokyo or Japan. Since japan is so crowded it doesn't take a GUN to wound a lot like in this story all it took was a knife to get 9 people in a crowded train. Hope they recovery and none have died.
Oxycodin
All you really need is to learn some kung fu jacky chen style and kick the knife out of his hand and hope it lands on the perpetrator toe.
Numan
@Trisitis Quepe
I have seen the experiment.
How many average people on the street are trained experienced knife fighters? That is why self defense techniques still work because the average person on the street are not trained killers. That improves a person who is properly trained in self-defense chances of survival!
Wolfpack
Knives don’t hurt people - people do. You need to stand up to the idiots who try to hurt terrified and injured people. It’s hard to do but someone needs to.
Antiquesaving
I have been here well over 30 years,
Honestly not much as changed or "deteriorated" regarding indecents if this type in all that time.
Strange how short people's memories are.
These things happen fairly regularly, in some cases it is 1, 2 or 3 victims in other cases it is a dozen.
Numan
@u_s_reamer
Yes, there are cowards in the US. Armed to the teeth police that shoot suspects mostly minorities is mostly due to poor training and attracting a certain part of the US population that do not like minorities to begin with.
The police officers who save the politicians from the insurrection of Jan 6. from trump and his insurrectionist followers are prime example of brave and capable individuals who made the most of an unfortunate situation!
Antiquesaving
Actually, many groups especially victim and family of victims support groups and others have been asking for years especially in western countries, not to publish the names of these people especially when there have been many deaths ( I know none in this case).
The reason for saying the news should avoid using their names is because many actually do these things for the "fame" in some twisted attempt to be famous/infamous, and by giving them that "fame" it gives other the idea they to can because famous/infamous by doing the same or worse.
Antiquesaving
All the brave people saying things like.
" Brave people could have rushed him"
Or
I ask a simple question.
Have you ever been in such a situation?
Well I have and I was actually trained on how to respond.
I was a first responders in my youth we had multiple incidents of knives being pulled on us by mentality disturbed patients.
Rushing them will only result in someone getting seriously injured or killed.
We were trained to give as much space and distance between us other possible victims and the person with the knife.
Not easy in a small room ( or train car) use whatever you can to keep them at a distance ( a belt, briefcase, shopping bag in this case the train seat usually just pull out) anything to keep them away until you can find a way out or professional help (police) arrive.
Don't be stupid and think it is a movie and use the macho " let's rush him guys" someone can die that way.
Again my advice comes for multiple experiences and having been trained in the event such a thing happens.
Leave the stopping or capturing to the professionals the police.
You take care of keeping the attacker at a distance from you and others using anything available.
Stewart Gale
I see the Japan Today “have a go heroes” are out in force again.
Would they really tackle an armed man, hell bent on killing or maiming random people?
I bet most of them wouldn’t.
kennyG
Here you are.
https://news.livedoor.com/article/detail/20661980/
https://news.livedoor.com/article/detail/20662096/
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/2f25df2d1276108fda41e33b5a10a3972b79657b
marcelito
Antiquesaving...well said.
Antiquesaving
Stewart GaleToday 11:20 am JST
Yep!
I gave simple advice based on training and experience, yes actual experience.
And as I write this at least 2 think they are better or know better and probably think the " oh if I was there I would have done......."
I as a paramedic I responded to calls in bars where these tough rocker types ran like little children when the mentality disturbed patient pulled out a knife trying to stab people.
We did as we were trained used out utility belt and medic cases keeping at a distance until police arrive.
Baradzed
RiskyMosaic
I agree with what you're saying but you can't apply it to every situation. Run, hide, fight is the mantra, but the first two were somewhat restricted in this case, being stuck in a train car.
Also, if you or a loved one are in direct danger, rushing the attacker might be the only action.
fish10
Does the train driver lack a brain here? This wasn't a train accident, why not drive the train to the nearest station? Instead he makes already traumatized people walk on the tracks, absolute moron.
Nator
@Antiquesaving
I have been in many occasions where if I had waited for the police to arrive it would be a complete mess. Yes rushing in without a plan is not a good idea but if I am on a train and the train has been stopped in a tunnel and there is a person randomly lashing out with a knife then I would most definitely try and prevent it in some way. Most importanly putting myself in front. Luckily in london there are usually a few people who will help out (normally not the suited and booted type).
In Japan when there has been fighting (no knife) people seem very reluctant to get involved but even in Japan I have stepped in and sometimes all it takes is to stand and watch. The big advantage in Japan is that the trouble maker does not know how I am going to react because I am not Japanese and that goes a long way to calm things down.
A word of caution about using objects available is that if you cause harm you may give youself a q&a with the police when they arrive.
There have also been many occasions when I have not stepped in because my assessment was that I would get put into hospital. For example seven young men running riot with broken bottles. Thankfully they were not intent on injuring people.
My advice is to count to three and walk slowly towards the trouble in as calm a manner as you can.
Richard Gallagher
Speed and Hiro. Comments condemning those who did not act against a knife wielding assailant have no actual understanding of defending against a knife attack or attempting to disarm the individual.
There is a saying: in a knife fight no one wins - that assumes two individuals with knives going at it. There is no defense for a knife attack other than to run.
The police subdued a knife wielding denizen several days ago. They used a shield and practiced tactics.
There was an incident in Portland, Oregon, where good Samaritans attacked an individual who had a knife. He killed and severely wounded the individuals who attempted to subdue him.
Antiquesaving
I don't know where you have had these situations you say and this advice.
Please let's be real, using a train car seat, briefcase or even a belt to keep the attacker away is never going to get you or anyone else in trouble.
Going on the offence just may.
And again I am not speaking for hearsay I was actually given training as a first responders for such situations.
Slaybach
36 year old man. On a train going to Shinjuku. Stabs 10 people. Runs away to Suginami.
He worked in dispatch. Seems like mental health has got to be given more of a priority.
The devil makes work for idle hands.
Pakman
These things happen fairly regularly, in some cases it is 1, 2 or 3 victims in other cases it is a dozen.
No that regularly. In fact, they are rare. When was the last mass knife attack? The last one was in 2019. Two years ago. Now, take a look at the US and mass shootings in 2021
411 shootings and 437 killed and 1688 wounded.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mass_shootings_in_the_United_States_in_2021
This truly is a sign how things have deteriorated in US society.
Yrral
Japan today was about 12 hours ,behind the story as usual,it was in all major wire service in the world,Snooze News Lose
Antiquesaving
@Pakman
Yep the "hey look at the worst of the developed countries" deflection.
I guess you missed the 2019 2 killed, 16 injured on bus Kawasaki.
Sagamihara, the Yokohama bicycle stabbings, and the list goes on.
Sorry to burst you bubble but these random attacks happen nearly every year more often than not there are only 1 or 2 victims.
No this is not the USA and frankly making the comparison is nothing but a deflection.
Try next time using a country with a far less crime rate and murder rate like some place in Europe or Canada.
Bradley
This is not a criticism but is there some reason they couldn't just put a bag over his head and drag him off to prison? Surely that's good enough to protect the alleged offenders privacy it that's what they are doing.
CrashTestDummy
Horrible. Hopefully the injured will recover well in both body and mind.
kennyG
Including the panicked driver who got the train halted, Japan used to be much safer and never like that, and the people are not prepared at all. It is so easy to laugh at and despise cowardice of bystanders. Yet, yeah, we should all adjust ourselves
Slaybach
Most Japanese in this situation would just kill themselves, suffer in silence or play pachinko.
They would not harm others, and might just harm themselves instead. . But a few just snap, and harm others because they are unhappy with their lives.
I really wish the government would focus on job training and mental health counseling.
not_vaccinated
Who's hiding whose identity? The perpetrator's name is 対馬悠介.
theFu
Yes, he should have pulled to the next station, then stopped and let everyone mix going in and out, so nobody could be interviewed. Sounds like a great idea. /s
Conductors are trained for what to do in all sorts of emergencies.
not_vaccinated
No. But as expected, knowledge about Japanese law is almost nonexistent on JT. Read 刑法36条1項
Nator
@Antiquesaving
The important part is 'IF' you cause harm. The police will have to assess if your force was reasonable and the person who you have harmed even if they have killed other people still has rights.
As an example a lady had been attacked on a train and the driver got out, draged the attacker to the platform and put him in hospital. The driver luckily got away with a caution. If the driver had taken something from his work bag and did the same I think he would have been in much more trouble.
The laws in countries are different so I am thinking along the lines of English law and anything can happen. A good example would be a person who jumped in front of a train successfully sued the driver for the injuries caused by the driver failing to stop in time.
Not sure about your training and if you actually followed that up in real life but I think it would be a massive challenge to use a train seat because first you would need to remove it from place. Plus I do not see that many breifcases on Japanese trains and I am not sure if someoone would want you to use their laptop as a shield. As for belts once again the time taken to get a belt and then use it effectively in a enclosed spaces seems difficult. I feel it is like all training, sounds good on paper and in a classroom but almost always falls down in the real world.
It reminds me of The Towering Inferno. An emergency exit is blocked by a massive lump of concrete and the very lucky fire crew just happen to have some plastic explosive to hand. Not sure if I would walk into a burning building with plastic explosives but who knows in the 70's that may have been the norm.
wasgd
The suspect had been under voluntary investigation by the police for theft after a shoplifting incident at a grocery store during the day.
He returned to his home and tried to kill the female clerk who accused him of shoplifting, but he explained that he planned to attack her on the train because he thought the business hours were closed.
not_vaccinated
Wrong. In Japan a court will have to decide this.
Antiquesaving
NatorToday 01:40 pm JST
People that post a reply to me in all bold or caps.
Get this response.
I don't read it I don't respond to yelling all bold all caps is the comments/chat equivalent to yelling and yelling doesn't make someone's point any more valid.
El Rata
Sick beyond belief, these are certainly horrible times to be alive.
Antiquesaving
NatorToday 01:40 pm JST
Seems someone decided to fix your all bold to not bold.
I don't know what point you are trying to make but you are way off in tangents.
I don't know how much clearer I could have been about not confronting or trying to subdue the attacker.
So everything you wrote in that matter is irrelevant!
I have actually, I am not sure you know the meaning of "actually been" in such situations on multiple occasions.
I have used seat cushions, medical cases, chairs, even a bar stool.
All in order to keep the attacker at a distance far enough as to not get stabbed, I have been cornered in public toilets, small apartments, etc...
So unless you have done the same and unless you understand the difference between keeping the person at a distance vs apprehending them, them your comments are basically invalid.
Nator
@Antiquesaving
The bold was a copy/paste mistake that followed from copying your name into the message. It was not meant to be shouting or offensive in any way. I hope you can take this explanation as an apology as no offence was meant by my previous message.
@not-vacced
The police in all countries make a decision if they will pass on to the courts. So they do assess if they have enough facts to pass on to courts. Ulitmately you are right the courts make a decision but there is also the inbetween people who look at the evidence the police have gathered and either ask for more, decide a court case happens or just drop it. If everytime someone pushed another person and all the police did was send it to court then that would be chaotic. Early morning trains would be packed full of people who had assaulted each other in a mild way.
kurisupisu
So, of course it is a dangerous situation.
However, in a train, in a carriage where are you going to run to?
Sit in your seat and wait your turn?
Sorry that would not work for me….
not_vaccinated
Also wrong. Police (or basically anybody) can report to the public prosecutor's office, which in Japan is separate from the courts. They will decide whether to bring up charges. Things are different in civil matters where one can ask a court directly. In the case of self defense, the victim can ask for compensation even after a court has ruled the act to be legitimate. However those cases are routinely turned down.
Slaybach
I heard that this criminal wanted to stab a woman who looked happy or was smiling.
So he stabbed one woman seven times and now she is in critical condition in a hospital.]
Most people on a train are alone and could be tired after work, and would not smile.
Chibakun
That's terrible how he's picked on a defensless young lady. Poor girl and her parents.
Brian Wheway
"I have been wanting to kill a happy-looking woman for the past six years.
1: so there are no happy looking ladies on any trains over the last past 6 years? really? other wise you would have attacked someone before.
2: I dont know what is going off in this guys head, but he should never see the light of day again, unless its in a concrete excerise yard
3: why a lady? why not a man? has this guy gone through a bad divorce?
not_vaccinated
If he did so after the attack, he was lucky to get away with a warning. He (and everybody) however has the right to detain the perpetrator until police arrives on the scene.
In case of self-defense (this includes protecting a third person), any means that stop the current attack are legitimate. Under Japanese law this includes the use of lethal force.
u_s__reamer
Many seem to be in denial about mental illnesses, a real existing condition that too many people want to sweep under the rug because they just want to wash their hands of all responsibility for becoming their "brothers' keeper". This sick knife-wielding individual needs to be hospitalized and given some serious medication, not just dumped in a concrete cell and forgotten. Otherwise our moral compass is not much better than that of the Nazis.
RiskyMosaic
I think the force has to be reasonable. A knife attack, lethal force might be justified. Someone walking around pulling people's hair? You probably can't shoot them and claim self-defence. As you say, the courts decide what's 'reasonable.'
not_vaccinated
Of course it must be reasonable.
WilliB
Antiquesaving
Agree with the advice, but train seats pull out? Really? How?
RiskyMosaic
So don't say 'any means' then.
BackpackingNepal
You have 5 options on this type of incident.
Run for your life
Hide away from the attacker
Be hero to save the victim
Fight as a group.Have the guts to fight alone
99% will choose No.1 whereas 1% will choose No.5.
Choose wisely though.
Pukey2
In Japan, people are not only scared they might get hurt if they intervened, they're worried they might even be arrested for hurting the criminal. Especially if you're a foreigner. This may sound callous, but I wouldn't get involved if they're all strangers to me.
not_vaccinated
Any force that is required to stop the attack. And you don't need to be a good lawyer in this particular case as there is not much room for interpretation. The law is extremely clear.
asiafriend
The USA might be mess up wth all their violences and gun incidents, but sometimes i really respect them. Because there are a lot of self sacrificing heroes that would throw themselves in front of a gunman to tackle him or even dare to use their own body as shields against bullets to protect others.
This is some of the biggest bull fertilizer I have heard. You must be watching too much fake news. First, the American police are not armed to the teeth. In which universe do you live? The police you see everyday carry a taser and a 9mm. Only special units carry more powerful weapons for certain situations. Those that you say the police shoot down first before asking a question are also carrying a 9 mm. The problem is they are already shooting at the police or aimed their gun at police or attacked the police in other ways. Of course mistakes can be made, but these are rare. Do you know about the policeman that shot and killed a black girl who was in the act of stabbing another black girl? What should the policeman have done, ask the attacking girl why she wants to stab the victim? While he is asking questions, the victim is bleeding out. Kind of too late at that point.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56825871
Second, if it wasn’t for the “Land of the free, home of the brave” nonsense, as you say, then you very well would be speaking Japanese or German, but not of your choice. Does World War II ring a bell? Would you be happier singing praises to Der Fuhrer? How about bystanders that jump off a bridge to save people drowning or pull people out of burning cars? No courage there I suppose. Or even the three Americans that tackled a gun wielding man on a train in Europe a few years ago and saved countless lives. Oh, that’s right, this is not courage because this was Americans saving the lives of people but it did not occur in America. No, it is you that does not know much of America, or maybe humanity in general.
https://www.cnn.com/2015/08/22/europe/france-train-shooting-heroes/index.html?form=MY01SV&OCID=MY01SV
RiskyMosaic
not_vaccinated,
We're not going to agree. If someone attacks me with a knife, defensive lethal force is likely justified. If someone pulls my hair, it isn't. You seem to be jumping between the knife attack in the article, and any attack in general.
Apologies if I've misunderstood, and thanks for the discussion.
not_vaccinated
I wasn't even trying to have an argument with you. The law is very clear and any lawyer would agree with what I've said.
Thanks for the discussion, also on my side.
asiafriend
You obviously don't have much experience by thinking it is mostly cowards that carry weapons wherever they go. If these people were cowards, they would not go to these places in the first place. The ones that I know, whether retired navy seals, LE, or regular civilians wanting to protect themselves and their family, are not cowards at all. Rather, they are realists, as they have seen plenty in their lives that being helpless in a situation is not an option. The cowards that carry weapons are the criminals who think it is easier and their God given right to rob and hurt innocent people rather than getting a job/education and contributing in a positive way to society.
Alan Harrison
Good to see that the above article does not keep stating that Japan is safe. There is a reality here looking at previous similar incidents.
CJ Plourde
As a “real American” (and Canadian living in Canada now) there are many people in the US who do go to the aid of those in danger…@U_S_reamer, so while there are many myths about both the US and Americans, people will often come to the aid of others. I myself confronted a psychotic man in a Montreal subway years ago, but he didn’t have a gun. That said, the notion that it is wise to go after a nut carrying any weapon has to be carefully—and quickly—evaluated.
Zaphod
Alan Harrison
OK, I state it: Japan is safe. Which of course does not mean that no crime and no homicidal nutcases exist here. If you set the bar that high, then no place anywhere on the planet is "safe".
Antiquesaving
It does depend on the model, but little known fact ( well known to train buff in Japan) most of those long bench seats are not screwed down and if no one is sitting on them they can easily be just pulled out.
I found that out as a contract maintenance years ago.
Just a good strong yank and out they come.
Paul
Unless one is proficient at hand to hand combat, I suggest you stay at a distance from the assailant. It is very difficult to get a knife out of someones hand without being sliced, unless you have practical experience.
yoshichuta@icloud.com
Aum doesn’t do that whatsoever ?
They are scattering the sarin to the train carriage in chicken & sneaking way at all .
In Olympic terrorism has no longer power for now .
But slaughtering attack by wielding a knife in sudden anywhere so likely .
He must aim the Tokyo Police Blind Spot . The police doesn’t provide their response in decent method .
Because of the competition venues , accommodations & airport surroundings only focusing watch strong . Commuting train , bus etc and so on seems to be out of the issue in a point of view by the police eyes.
I hope to be no one tries to copy down his plot .