Ex-lawmaker GaaSyy arrested upon return to Japan

Japanese former lawmaker and social media personality GaaSyy was arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening to defame some individuals, including a celebrity, after returning to Japan from the United Arab Emirates, where he had been residing, police said.
The 51-year-old, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, became a popular YouTuber posting videos about celebrity scandals on his channel. He was stripped of his status as a lawmaker in March by the House of Councillors for not attending any sessions since being elected last year.
His arrest took place at Narita airport near Tokyo upon his arrival from the UAE. Wearing a T-shirt, short pants and sandals, GaaSyy, handcuffed and accompanied by investigators, was seen smiling as he walked through the gate where dozens of media personnel had gathered.
He was placed on an international wanted list in April through the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, according to investigative sources.
After obtaining a warrant for his arrest in March, police sent investigators to the UAE in May and asked for local authorities' cooperation, the sources said. No investigator was aboard the plane with him.
GaaSyy allegedly threatened to defame three people in his YouTube videos, including actor Go Ayano and jewelry designer Kimio Fukutani. He is also suspected of interfering with the business activities of one of the three people.
Japan's Foreign Ministry had ordered GaaSyy to hand over his passport after police obtained the warrant. He had ignored repeated requests from authorities to return to Japan and voluntarily submit to questioning over the videos, the sources said.
His passport expired in April after the former lawmaker submitted a report to the Japanese consulate general in the UAE saying he had lost the document.
After the media reported police were seeking a warrant for his arrest, GaaSyy repeatedly said he "would not return to Japan" via his online posts.
GaaSyy was elected to the Diet under the proportional representation system, whereby seats are distributed in accordance with the total votes cast for each political party and its candidates.
He was a member of the Seijikajoshi48 Party, which roughly translates to politician girls 48 party. The minor opposition party has changed its name from the NHK Party, known for its criticism of Japan's public broadcaster.
He had been living in the Middle Eastern country since before winning his seat in an upper house election in July 2022.
8 Comments
3RENSHO
The chicken is coming home to roost...
Yubaru
He was arrested, not detained, which means a warrant was issued, and the prosecutors have evidence that he did actually do the "alleged" crime. Otherwise he'd be a free man.
But on the other hand, the Diet was embarrassed by his actions so, one will never know the "real" reason he was put in cuffs
JeffLee
Arrested? Really?
Along the lines of, "if you don't watch out, I'll criticize you on Youtube?
That's kinda vague. These allegations smack of trumped up charges against an individual who embarrasses "the system" and gives it a hard time. Much like in Putin's Russia.
dagon
Quite an effort by police and prosecutors over such nebulous charges.
I wonder if the real ones being "defamed" were the Diet and Japanese lawmakers in general for being exposed as a farce and it mattering little whether one is present or not.
In that case GaaSyy's case could be considered one of political activist performance theater and be protected under laws ensuring freedom of political speech?
Moonraker
My fishy-smell meter is turned to 11 here.
Zoroto
That's a huge coincidence. I wonder how they new when and where to go
antifun
Arresting political opponents on bogus charges, surely can't happen in the beacon of democracy and human rights, Japan. Right?
kurisupisu
For the alleged crime of ‘defamation’ ?
Surely, there are crimes which warrant this type of attention no?
An international wanted list for gun running, murder, drug smuggling etc would make sense but slagging someone off?
The authorities in Japan clearly show disregard for serious matters impacting the majority of people here by their overreaction.