Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after 32-hour hostage standoff at internet cafe in Saitama

2 Comments
SAITAMA

A 40-year-old male customer at an internet cafe near Tokyo was arrested Friday night after holding a female worker hostage for more than 32 hours in a small room, police said.

The worker in her 20s was released with no visible injuries. Police officers broke the door's lock with special tools and stormed into the room after confirming the man had fallen asleep.

The suspect, identified as Kazutaka Hayashi, barricaded the 3-square-meter soundproof room but made no demands for money in exchange for the woman's release, according to investigative sources. He entered the cafe at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hayashi was arrested on site at around 10:40 p.m. Friday on suspicion of holding the woman unlawfully. He admitted to the charge, according to the police.

While threatening to hurt the woman with a knife, Hayashi warned police not to approach the room. The police suspect he tampered with the lock from inside the room, as the door could not be opened even with a master key.

Police said they received a report from the cafe in Saitama city at around 4:10 p.m. Thursday that the woman had gone to the male customer's room at 2:20 p.m. after being called by him, but had not returned.

While holed up in the room, the man exchanged words with police officers through the intercom. When police gave food and drinks to the two shortly before noon on Friday, the woman spoke through the intercom to police.

However, there had been no response from the man since shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

The internet cafe, with its 64 small private rooms in which customers can use the internet, occupies the sixth and seventh floors of a building on a shopping street near JR Omiya Station. The incident took place in a room on the seventh floor.

The room in which Hayashi is accused of keeping the woman had a personal computer, chair and television. The operator of the establishment touts the small rooms as a quiet and private environment suitable for work or taking a nap.

One senior police official described the standoff as unprecedented, in that it "occurred in such a closed, small space."

Due to the cafe's emphasis on privacy with customers spread out in individual rooms, it took more than an hour and a half after the woman left to attend to the suspect before her disappearance was noticed.

With the victim trapped for a long period of time with the suspect in a closed room, many people posted messages online worrying about her safety as well as questioning the practice of internet cafes allowing customers to have locked private rooms.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Glad she's out of it, regardless of where the blame lies for incompetency at too many levels to mention here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Police officers broke the door's lock with special tools and stormed into the room after confirming the man had fallen asleep."

"Inept" J-Police storms the room; victim is alive and so is the abductor.

No police officer is injuried.

More advanced police in even more advanced and beautiful societies storm the room, hostage and abductor die(often).

A police officer may count amongst the casualties too.

Japan is simply too backwards, they say.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo