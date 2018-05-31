Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Japanese tax agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa, a key figure in a cronyism scandal that has sparked a political crisis for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, raises his hand as he testifies in the Diet on March 27. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
crime

Prosecutors drop charges against ex-bureaucrat over document tampering

0 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka prosecutors decided Thursday not to indict former top Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa for allegedly falsifying documents on a murky land sale that has sparked allegations of cronyism by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

Sagawa and other ministry officials had been facing claims that they doctored documents on the 2016 sale of state-owned land to Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalist school operator with ties to Abe's wife, at a greatly discounted price.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360