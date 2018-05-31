Prosecutors drop charges against ex-bureaucrat over document tampering

Former Japanese tax agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa, a key figure in a cronyism scandal that has sparked a political crisis for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, raises his hand as he testifies in the Diet on March 27.

Osaka prosecutors decided Thursday not to indict former top Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa for allegedly falsifying documents on a murky land sale that has sparked allegations of cronyism by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

Sagawa and other ministry officials had been facing claims that they doctored documents on the 2016 sale of state-owned land to Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalist school operator with ties to Abe's wife, at a greatly discounted price.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

© KYODO